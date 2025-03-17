Ray Durham to Throw Giants-River Cats Exhibition Game First Pitch

March 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have announced that former Major League Baseball infielder Ray Durham will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 2025 Exhibition Game presented by Sky River Casino against San Francisco.

Durham's career spanned 14 seasons and he was twice selected as an American League All-Star, coming in the 1998 and 2000 campaigns. The greater part of his final six MLB seasons was spent with San Francisco, batting .276 over 734 games with 77 home runs and 356 RBI. Overall, Durham finished with 2,054 hits and 192 home runs while totaling a 33.8 WAR and .277 batting average.

The 2025 Exhibition Game presented by Sky River Casino will start at 5:07 p.m. Limited single game tickets, luxury suites, and hospitality spaces are still available for the contest on Sunday. To purchase individual tickets, visit rivercats.com. If interested in booking a suite or hospitality space, email tickets@rivercats.com or reach a River Cats ticket representative at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

