Aces Offer St. Patrick's Day Flash Sale for April 1st Home Opener

March 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







WHAT: $15 tickets in Infield Reserve for Opening Day (April 1st), limited to ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "GREEN."

WHEN: Monday, March 17th, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST.

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th. They will make their home season debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

