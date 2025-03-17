Aces Offer St. Patrick's Day Flash Sale for April 1st Home Opener
March 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: $15 tickets in Infield Reserve for Opening Day (April 1st), limited to ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "GREEN."
WHEN: Monday, March 17th, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST.
WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003
The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th. They will make their home season debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.
Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from March 17, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Offer St. Patrick's Day Flash Sale for April 1st Home Opener
- Greater Nevada Field Will Host Reno Philharmonic's Patriotic Pops at the Field Concert on July 3rd, Tickets on Sale Now
- Reno Aces Announce Aceball All Access Pass
- Reno Aces' Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field Draws Over 1,100 Enthusiastic Supporters
- Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for April