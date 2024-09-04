OKC Falls in 8-3 Loss

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored runs in each of the final five innings as they sent the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to an 8-3 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land (35-23/84-49) scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Trey Cabbage and would extend to a 4-0 lead with an RBI double by Cooper Hummel in the sixth inning and a two-run homer by Cabbage in the seventh inning. Oklahoma City (30-29/70-64) scored its first run of the night in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Alan Trejo. Sugar Land responded with two runs in the eighth inning before Dalton Rushing knocked a two-run double for OKC to cut the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the inning. Sugar Land responded again with two runs on a home run by Pedro León to take an 8-3 lead in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games for the second time in the last seven games, but also for just the second time since Aug. 10...OKC is now 6-4 over the last 10 games, 12-5 over the last 17 games and 15-6 over the last 21 games...Sugar Land took a 2-0 lead in its six-game series in OKC.

- Kody Hoese recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

-Drew Avans singled to extend his hitting streak to six games (7x26) and he is now nine hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (447) with 16 games remaining in the season.

-Andre Lipcius extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a walk in the eighth inning. The on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL.

-Dalton Rushing connected on a two-run double in the eighth inning and has now reached base in each of his first 24 Triple-A games. His on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the league behind Lipcius.

-The eight runs allowed by OKC were the most allowed by the team in a game since a 9-2 loss in Las Vegas Aug. 15. In the 16 games from Aug. 16-Sept. 3, OKC had allowed 48 total runs - fewest in all of Triple-A during the span.

-Oklahoma City scored three runs or less in a second straight game and was held to six hits or less for the fifth time in the last seven games and eighth time in the last 12 games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Sugar Land continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on FOX "Rescue: Hi-Surf" Night, featuring custom player jerseys, unique entertainment and more to celebrate the upcoming Sept. 22 premiere of the FOX series "Rescue: Hi-Surf." The jerseys will be auctioned during the game to benefit the American Red Cross and FOX 25 evening anchor Adam King and chief meteorologist Jack Gerfen will be on hand.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.