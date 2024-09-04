Castellanos Spins a Gem, Brigman and Alcantara Steer Reno to Victory in Series Opener vs. El Paso

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada - Bryson Brigman and Sergio Alcantara combined for six RBI, leading the Reno Aces (33-24, 68-64) to a 7-2 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (21-37, 52-81) in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Alcantara got the scoring started for the Aces in the second frame, smoking a line-drive RBI single into right field. He later drove in two more runs in the fifth with another base knock. The switch-hitting infielder got it done in the field as well, making multiple swifty plays to add to his big day.

Brigman continued his break-out season, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and his ninth big fly of the year. The 29-year-old has gone 38-for-88 (.432) with four doubles, six home runs, and 26 RBI since the start of August.

Humberto Castellanos (W, 7-1) kept it going on the mound, tossing his second consecutive quality start after limiting the Chihuahuas to one run across six dominant frames, walking two and punching out four. The right-hander has been lights out over his past seven starts, posting a 1.93 ERA with 25 punchouts and 13 walks in that span.

Michael Perez collected a triple-double in the win, going 3-for-3 with three doubles and one walk. The backstop is riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-21 (.476) with six doubles and eight RBI.

Reno will keep the ball rolling in Wednesday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-4, 3 RBI

Michael Perez: 3-for-3, 3 2B, 1 BB

Humberto Castellanos: (W, 7-1), 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

