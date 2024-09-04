Round Rock OF Sandro Fabian Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Sandro! The Texas Rangers announced that the club selected the contract of Round Rock Express OF Sandro Fabian on Wednesday night. Fabian will be active for tonight's game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field at 7:05 p.m. CT.

Fabian has spent parts of the last three seasons with the Express. This season, he leads the club in doubles (31), RBI (81), slugging percentage (.462) and total bases (207) while he is tied for the team lead in home runs (17). Since the start of the 2023 season, Fabian is second in the Pacific Coast League in doubles (60) and RBI (149) and is third in hits (249). Since August of 2022, Fabian is tied for the second-most games played in the PCL (265).

To start the 2023 season, Fabian hit .211 with one home run and 29 strikeouts in his first 28 games. In 89 games from May 18 through the end of the season, he slashed .314/.349/.579 with 20 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and only 44 strikeouts. He slashed .288/.331/.523 and finished second on the team in homers (23) in 117 games for the E-Train. He was one of just 10 players in the PCL to hit 23 home runs or more.

Fabian made his Triple-A debut for the Express on August 4, 2022 and appeared in 22 games for the E-Train. He collected his first Triple-A home run on August 11, 2022 at Oklahoma City.

He signed with the San Francisco Giants as an International Free Agent in 2014 as a 16-year-old. He spent the first six seasons of his minor league career with the Giants before electing minor league free agency in 2022 and signing with Texas. The 26-year-old was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Round Rock returns to Las Vegas Ballpark tonight for game two of the series. Express RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start against Aviators Robert Dugger (4-1, 4.80). First pitch is set for 9:05 p.m. CT.

