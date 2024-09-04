Single-Game Tickets on Sale for Pacific Coast League Championship Series

SUGAR LAND, TX - Individual tickets for all three games of the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series, which will be hosted at Constellation Field starting September 24, are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Tickets for each individual game are now available in addition to playoff ticket strips, which include tickets for all three games. The best-of-three Championship Series will have the following schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, September 24 @ 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Wednesday, September 25 @ 7:05 pm

Game 3 (if necessary) - Thursday, September 26 @ 7:05 pm.

After going 49-26 to clinch the First Half Pacific Coast League title and secure homefield for the postseason, the Space Cowboys have continued their winning ways, compiling a 34-23 in the second half of the season, also good for the best record in the second half. If Sugar Land clinches the best record in the second half, they will play the team with the second-best record in the second half for the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. Otherwise, the Space Cowboys will host the team that wins the second half. At 83-49, Sugar Land currently has the most wins in Minor League Baseball and trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers in wins in baseball, Majors and Minors.

The winner of the Pacific Coast League Championship will go on to play in the one-game Triple-A Championship on Saturday, September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark and will matchup against the winner of the Triple-A International League.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets. The Space Cowboys have also released their 2025 schedule, with a 'Try Before You Buy' option for 2025 season tickets available as well as regular full-season and partial-season memberships.

