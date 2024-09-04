Rainiers Shut out for Third Straight Loss

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (73-61) were shutout for just the fourth time this year, losing to the Albuquerque Isotopes (55-79) by a score of 3-0, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

Albuquerque got on the board in the first inning on an RBI ground out from Elehuris Montero, taking an early 1-0 lead. Neither team scored again until the fourth, when Montero hit a solo home run to make it 2-0.

That is all Casey Lawrence would allow, tossing his 11th quality start of the year. He surrendered just the two earned runs on five hits, not walking a batter while striking out seven.

Unfortunately for the Rainiers, Tanner Gordon was better than Lawrence, throwing eight scoreless frames. He allowed just six hits and struck out three batters, using 11 ground outs to work around Tacoma's lineup.

Montero provided insurance in the eighth, driving in his third run of the game with an RBI single. That is all it took, as Geoff Hartlieb earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES: Elehuris Montero went 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double, home run and three runs batted in. He accounted for all three runs Albuquerque scored hitting out of the three-hole. Nick Solak extended his hitting streak to a season-long seven games with his single in the third inning. The outfielder had recorded a hit in six straight games three different times. Dominic Canzone raised his team-leading batting average to .351, going 2-for-4 tonight. He now has at least one hit in 14 of his 15 games played with the Rainiers.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game three of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

