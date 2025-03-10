River Cats Announce Partnership with Advanced Building Maintenance

March 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health Park have announced a new multi-year partnership with Advanced Building Maintenance to lead engineering and janitorial services for the team and Sutter Health Park.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Advanced Building Maintenance as we embark on a new venture here at Sutter Health Park," said Sacramento River Cats Vice President of Partnerships Greg Coletti. "It is our goal to have a clean and safe environment for our fans to enjoy whether they are watching baseball or attending a special event in the ballpark. We are looking forward to seeing the partnership come to fruition in the foreseeable future."

"This partnership is about more than exceptional service- it's about being part of something bigger, your experience at the park," said Advanced Building Maintenance CEO and Owner Patrick Ferguson. "We're honored to work alongside the Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health Park to deliver an outstanding experience for all. We believe great partnerships elevate great experiences. Working with the Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health Park is an opportunity to support a thriving sports culture while delivering the highest standards of service."

Headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., Advanced Building Maintenance is a family-owned and operated facility services provider delivering reliable, sustainable, and cost-efficient solutions for buildings across the nation. Beginning in 2025, Advanced Building Maintenance will provide cleaning, maintenance and engineering to the Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health Park, helping maintain the stadium to the highest of standards.

