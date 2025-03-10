Isotopes Unveil "City Roots" Alternate Identity & "Duke City 505-Pack"

March 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled their City Roots series, a new alternate identity that pays homage to the origin of Albuquerque's name and the rich cultural history found in the heart of the 505. The club also introduced the Duke City 505-Pack, which guarantees a Box Level ticket to each of the five City Roots games for just $123 and comes with a 505 logo magnet (while supplies last).

Fans can click here to purchase a Duke City 505-Pack.

"We are thrilled to announce the City Roots identity, which ties in the history and culture of our community," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "A big thank you to our staff and community for their creativity and making the City Roots identity genuine to the 505. It has always been important for us to engage and embrace the Albuquerque communities in the most authentic ways possible, and we believe the fans will take great pride in the City Roots identity."

Over the last decade, alternate identities across Minor League Baseball have played an integral role in strengthening the connection between teams and their respective communities. The Isotopes have certainly been among the industry leaders with the popularity and success of multiple alter-egos:

2017: The Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers sizzled to the forefront as the Isotopes' first-ever alternate brand, celebrating the delectable signature dish in the Land of Enchantment.

2018: As part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion initiative, the Mariachis de Nuevo México was born, launching a truly transformative award-winning leap into the world of alternate identities.

Now, the City Roots series adds another grassroots identity that celebrates our diverse heritage, shared sense of pride and the unwavering spirit of our community.

The 505 logo commemorates the Albuquerque area code which was established as one of the country's first area codes in 1947 and previously covered the entire state of New Mexico. The state outline creates the interior of the zero and features the Zia sun symbol. Made of a circle with four groups of rays extending in four different directions, the Zia is a sacred symbol of the indigenous Zia Pueblo and is closely associated with the state of New Mexico due to its feature on the state flag. The Isotopes are thankful to the Zia Pueblo who granted permission to include the symbol in this new brand.

The blackletter font used in the wordmark is a nod to the historical significance of the Duke City nickname and represents the style of font commonly found in the art and murals around the city. The Zia symbol can also be found hidden in the style of the D with the depiction of the four rays carried into the C.

Fans can learn more about the City Roots alternate identity and read the complete brand story.

City Roots Schedule and Promotions :

Saturday, April 19 :

Duke City Flag giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Power Ford

Saturday, May 17 :

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Melloy Los Lunas

Sunday, July 20 :

505 Parachute Jackets, courtesy of Toyota (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Pre-Game Vibestrong concert on the Berm

Saturday, August 23 :

Pre-Game Al Hurricane Jr. concert on the Berm

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Friday, September 5 :

Giveaway announcement to come

Fans can also purchase City Roots merchandise at the Isotopes Pro Shop or online. Pre-orders for the official on-field hat can be made here.

The Isotopes Home Opener is scheduled for April 1 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm against the Salt Lake Bees. Click here for the complete 2025 schedule.

For other information about Season Ticket Memberships, the Weekend Plan, the Mariachis 6-Pack, the new Duke City 505-Pack, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.