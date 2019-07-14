Isotopes Power Their Way to 12-2 Victory
July 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 12 (39-53), Chihuahuas 3 (56-37), - El Paso, Texas
AT THE DISH: The Isotopes hit five home runs on Sunday evening ... Pat Valaika finished the game 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double and six RBI ... Dom Nunez went 3-for-4 with two home runs ...Yonathan Daza led off the ball game with a home run, finishing the day 2-for-6 ...Six Isotopes finished the game with multiple hits.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Pat Dean earned the win, allowing one run over 5.0 innings ... Ben Bowden allowed one run out of the bullpen during his inning on the hill ... Lefties James Pazos and Sam Howard each tossed a scoreless frame in relief ... DJ Johnson yielded a run over his inning on the bump.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position ... Albuquerque turned three double plays.
ON DECK: Monday - Fresno Grizzlies at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT.
PROBABLES: Fresno: RHP JJ Hoover, Isotopes: TBA
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 14, 2019
- Isotopes Power Their Way to 12-2 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express Nets Series over I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Chupacabras Claim Series with Dramatic 10-8 Walkoff Win - Round Rock Express
- Nashville Drops Big to New Orleans, Splits Series - Nashville Sounds
- Missions Chase Storms Away with Brooms - San Antonio Missions
- Diaz and O'Brien Homer in 'Cakes Win - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Fraley Drives in Game-Winner in Extras, Tacoma Takes Series against Aces - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Returns Home Following Heartbreaking Loss in Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Rally at Raley: Grizz cap off series against SAC with 5-4 comeback win - Fresno Grizzlies
- Comeback comes up short against Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (40-52) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (50-43) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators' Brown Parlays Hard Work into Success - Las Vegas Aviators
- Menez strong again as River Cats squeak by Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Get Ahead, Stay Ahead Versus Aces - Reno Aces
- Fresno falls 3-2 to Sacramento Saturday night - Fresno Grizzlies
- Redbirds, Dodgers Split Twin-Bill - Memphis Redbirds
- Dodgers and Redbirds Split Double Dip - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chihuahuas Dominate 'Topes to Earn First Post-Break Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.