Isotopes Power Their Way to 12-2 Victory

July 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 12 (39-53), Chihuahuas 3 (56-37), - El Paso, Texas

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes hit five home runs on Sunday evening ... Pat Valaika finished the game 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double and six RBI ... Dom Nunez went 3-for-4 with two home runs ...Yonathan Daza led off the ball game with a home run, finishing the day 2-for-6 ...Six Isotopes finished the game with multiple hits.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Pat Dean earned the win, allowing one run over 5.0 innings ... Ben Bowden allowed one run out of the bullpen during his inning on the hill ... Lefties James Pazos and Sam Howard each tossed a scoreless frame in relief ... DJ Johnson yielded a run over his inning on the bump.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position ... Albuquerque turned three double plays.

ON DECK: Monday - Fresno Grizzlies at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT.

PROBABLES: Fresno: RHP JJ Hoover, Isotopes: TBA

