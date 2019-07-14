Rally at Raley: Grizz cap off series against SAC with 5-4 comeback win

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (48-46) survived the Sacramento River Cats (48-45) 5-4 from Raley Field. With the victory, the Grizzlies moved a half game back of the River Cats for first place in the Pacific Northern Division standings. Fresno split the series and improved to 30-10 in Sacramento since the beginning of the 2015 season (5-3 in 2019).

Brandon Snyder headlined the Grizzlies offense with two homers, his fourth multi-clout contest of the year. Snyder leads the club now with 21 longballs and has gone deep six times in his last six games. He blasted pitches over the wall in the second and ninth inning with the latter being the eventual game-winner. Raudy Read also connected on a tater, his 13th of the season. Read mustered three hits and two runs in the comeback effort.

The top three of the River Cats lineup produced seven hits and four runs. Steven Duggar led the charge with three knocks and a pair of runs. Trailing by three in the ninth, Sacramento clawed within one before George Kontos (1-0, win) punched out Aramis Garcia to end the rally.

Fresno starter Wil Crowe dazzled in his Triple-A debut. The righty fanned six over six frames in a no-decision effort. Lefty Ty Blach didn't factor in the line either. He went seven and one-third innings for the River Cats. Fernando Abad (0-3) suffered the defeat.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 3B/1B Brandon Snyder (2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- C Raudy Read (3-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

- RHP Wil Crowe (6.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 K)

Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

- CF Steven Duggar (3-3, 2 R, BB)

- RF Mike Gerber (2-5, 2B, RBI, R)

- LHP Ty Blach (7.1 IP, 2 ER, 5 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Monday July 15 Albuquerque Isotopes (Away) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. TBA (Albuquerque) 5:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Matt Reynolds two-out single in the top of the ninth drove in two necessary Grizzlies runs in their 5-4 win over the River Cats Sunday afternoon. Reynolds enjoyed a two-hit affair, his third against Sacramento this season. Andrew Stevenson recorded a pair of hits for Fresno as well.

