Express Nets Series over I-Cubs

July 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





ROUND ROCK, TX - Joshua Rojas crushed a walkoff home run as the Round Rock Express (55-39) vanquished the Iowa Cubs (53-41) 10-8 in 10 innings, Sunday at Dell Diamond. The defeat gave Iowa just its second series loss of the season on the road as the Express took three of four games.

Round Rock did its first damage in the opening frame. Rojas and Jack Mayfield singled to lead off and Derek Fisher brought in three with a home run to left-center before an out was recorded. Matt Swarmer, making his first start since June 30, settled in from there and would allow just one more run on a Mayfield solo shot through 5.0 innings of work.

Jim Adduci sparked Iowa's offense with a double to open the second. P.J. Higgins drew a one-out walk and Zack Short tied the game 3-3 with his first Triple-A homer.

Mayfield's home run would push Round Rock back into the temporary lead in the fifth, but Higgins quickly evened the score with his first Triple-A blast.

Round Rock worked another three-run edge, but a ninth-inning I-Cubs rally kept the game alive. With the bases loaded, Mark Zagunis came in clutch with a two-out, two-RBI single. Phillip Evans followed with a sac fly to tie the game and ultimately force extras.

Iowa pushed in its free runner in the 10th to capture its first lead of the night, but the offensive production fell short. The Express put runners on the corners with a Jaime Ritchie single and Rojas deposited the ball over the fence to give the Express the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Jim Adduci went 3-for-5 with a double and is batting .388 (50-for-129) through 35 games with Iowa since May 17.

- Iowa out-hit Round Rock 14-13, but grounded into five double plays.

- Iowa is 2-5 in extra-inning contests.

Iowa returns to Principal Park tomorrow for a 7:08 p.m. first pitch vs. Oklahoma City. The first 1,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a David Bote Jersey Shirt. For more information and tickets visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.