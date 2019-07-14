Chupacabras Claim Series with Dramatic 10-8 Walkoff Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Walk it off! Round Rock Chupacabras (55-39) 3B Josh Rojas led the team to a dramatic 10-8 walkoff victory against the Demonios de Des Moines (53-41) on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. Rojas sent a three-run walkoff home run into Dell Diamond's left field berm in the 10th inning to notch the victory and claim a series win against the foe.

Each team's starter earned a decision in the contest. Round Rock LHP Reymin Guduan (3-1, 2.96) earned the win despite allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out two in 1.1 innings of relief. On the losing side, Iowa RHP James Norwood (3-1, 4.46) suffered the loss after giving up the three-run shot to Rojas in the 10th.

A pair of home runs quickly resulted in a 3-3 tie between the Chupacabras and Demonios. Rojas and SS Jack Mayfield opened the game with a pair of singles and RF Derek Fisher quickly put Round Rock ahead with a three-run shot in the first.

However, the next inning, 1B Jim Adduci doubled prior to a P.J. Higgins walk, then the duo both scored in the next-at bat thanks to a home run off the bat of SS Zack Short.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Mayfield went deep to put the Chupacabras ahead by a run. Not to be outdone, Higgins recorded a solo shot of his own in the top of the sixth to level the score yet again.

Round Rock pulled ahead in the seventh as the Demonios pitching staff allowed five consecutive Chupacabras hitters to reach base. Mayfield started things off with a double and RF Derek Fisher followed with a walk. Rehabbing Chicago Cubs RHP Xavier Cedeno then tossed a wild pitch that allowed the pair to advance to second and third. Mayfield attempted to score on the Demonios mistake but was ultimately thrown out at the plate. However, Fisher quickly took Mayfield's place at third on another wild pitch and 1B Taylor Jones jumped aboard via a walk. The Chupacabras then loaded the bases with a Kyle Tucker walk and 2B Alex De Goti singled in Fisher and Jones to put Round Rock back on top 6-4.

Mayfield tacked on another in the eighth as he sent a sacrifice fly into right field that plated DH Jamie Ritchie, who had previously singled and advanced from first to third on a Rojas single.

The Demonios flipped the switch in the ninth to level the score once again, this time at seven. Short and 2B Trent Giambrone notched a pair of singles before LF Donnie Dewees grounded into a fielder's choice that erased Giambrone at second. Down to their last out, CF Ian Happ worked a timely walk to load the bases. Eventually, RF Mark Zagunis used a single to plate Giambrone and Dewees while 3B Phillip Evans doubled in Happ the next at-bat, starting the ballgame over at seven and eventually forcing extra innings.

Per MiLB extra-inning rules, Adduci began the 10th inning at second base. The runner was then pushed to third on a groundout before scoring on a Higgins sacrifice fly.

CF Drew Ferguson began the home half on second and Ritchie led off the frame with a single. Rojas ultimately played hero, crushing a game-winning three-run homer to seal a 10-8 walkoff win.

The Chupacabras transform back to the Express to begin a four-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) on Monday night. Round Rock RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 2.89) is slated to start opposite Memphis LHP Genesis Cabrera (3-4, 5.83). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

