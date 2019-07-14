Diaz and O'Brien Homer in 'Cakes Win
July 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Nashville - New Orleans offense scored four in the fifth inning and added three runs in the sixth and defeated the Nashville Sounds 9-3 to split the four game series.
The Sounds tied the game with a solo home run from Patrick Wisdom in the fourth inning. The 'Cakes sent eight hitters to the plate scoring four runs to take the lead. Eddy Alvarez led the offense with three RBI. Isan Diaz picked up three hits and drove home two including his team-leading 21st home run of the season. Peter O'Brien smacked a solo shot in the sixth inning for his tenth of the season.
Joe Gunkel worked six innings allowed one run on five hits and earned his second win of the season. The Sounds starter Joe Palumbo allowed one run in four innings. The Sounds turned to the bullpen in the fifth inning and Jake Lemoine allowed seven runs on ten hits in an inning and two thirds in the defeat.
The 'Cakes are 51-43 on the season 7 games back of first place San Antonio.
GAME NOTES- New Orleans turned a pair of double plays and have six in their last two games played.
UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue the four game series at 6:15pm on Sunday. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Friday, July 19th to play Round Rock in a three-game home-stand.
July 14, 2019
New Orleans 9
Nashville 3
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 14, 2019
- Nashville Drops Big to New Orleans, Splits Series - Nashville Sounds
- Missions Chase Storms Away with Brooms - San Antonio Missions
- Diaz and O'Brien Homer in 'Cakes Win - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Fraley Drives in Game-Winner in Extras, Tacoma Takes Series against Aces - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno Returns Home Following Heartbreaking Loss in Tacoma - Reno Aces
- Rally at Raley: Grizz cap off series against SAC with 5-4 comeback win - Fresno Grizzlies
- Comeback comes up short against Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (40-52) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (50-43) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators' Brown Parlays Hard Work into Success - Las Vegas Aviators
- Menez strong again as River Cats squeak by Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Get Ahead, Stay Ahead Versus Aces - Reno Aces
- Fresno falls 3-2 to Sacramento Saturday night - Fresno Grizzlies
- Redbirds, Dodgers Split Twin-Bill - Memphis Redbirds
- Dodgers and Redbirds Split Double Dip - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chihuahuas Dominate 'Topes to Earn First Post-Break Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.