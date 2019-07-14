Diaz and O'Brien Homer in 'Cakes Win

Nashville - New Orleans offense scored four in the fifth inning and added three runs in the sixth and defeated the Nashville Sounds 9-3 to split the four game series.

The Sounds tied the game with a solo home run from Patrick Wisdom in the fourth inning. The 'Cakes sent eight hitters to the plate scoring four runs to take the lead. Eddy Alvarez led the offense with three RBI. Isan Diaz picked up three hits and drove home two including his team-leading 21st home run of the season. Peter O'Brien smacked a solo shot in the sixth inning for his tenth of the season.

Joe Gunkel worked six innings allowed one run on five hits and earned his second win of the season. The Sounds starter Joe Palumbo allowed one run in four innings. The Sounds turned to the bullpen in the fifth inning and Jake Lemoine allowed seven runs on ten hits in an inning and two thirds in the defeat.

The 'Cakes are 51-43 on the season 7 games back of first place San Antonio.

GAME NOTES- New Orleans turned a pair of double plays and have six in their last two games played.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue the four game series at 6:15pm on Sunday. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Friday, July 19th to play Round Rock in a three-game home-stand.

