Isotopes' Offense Explodes in 22-4 Drubbing of Space Cowboys

Albuquerque, NM - The Albuquerque Isotopes delivered a needed all-around dominant performance on Wednesday night, and either tied or came close to reaching several team records in the process.

Elehuris Montero, Hunter Stovall, Coco Montes, Michael Toglia, Jimmy Herron and Aaron Schunk all went deep, while starting pitcher Phillips Valdez spun six innings of two-run ball as the home team demolished Sugar Land 22-4 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes tied for their second-most runs in a game in club history. The record is 23, reached twice (July 30, 2009 vs. OKC and April 21, 2019 vs. Tacoma). Overall, this was the sixth time the team has crossed the 20-run plateau.

- Tonight marked the second-largest margin of victory for the Isotopes. The record is 21 runs, having defeated Fresno 22-1 on Aug. 13, 2017 and Tacoma 23-2 on April 21, 2019.

- Albuquerque established a season-best with six long balls in a contest. The previous high of four had been reached on four separate occasions. It was their most homers in a game since belting a club record eight at Las Vegas on June 25, 2022.

- Stovall extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a run in which he is slashing .417/.517/.563 with nine RBI. The home run was his first since Aug. 19, 2022 with Double-A Hartford, a span of 156 at-bats. Stovall has six multi-hit efforts during this streak, including three contests in a row. Overall, he has hit safely in 16 of 17 games this year.

- Stovall also drew four walks, tying a team record for most in a game by one player. It had been done in eight previous instances, none since Scott Van Slyke on May 5, 2013 vs. New Orleans.

- Montero's homer was his fifth in the last six contests. During that stretch, he is 10-for-26 with 11 RBI. Montero has 26 long balls in 101 career games with Albuquerque dating back to 2021.

- Montes has compiled a slash line of .351/.427.628 in his last 22 games dating back to April 8 with seven doubles, two triples, five homers and 24 RBI. Tonight was his 15th multi-hit game of the season which leads the Isotopes. His home run snapped a personal 64 at-bat drought (April 15 at El Paso).

- Toglia registered his first three-hit contest since Sept. 19, 2022 for the Rockies vs. San Francisco. His long ball was his seventh of the season and third in his last five games. Nine of Toglia's 14 career Triple-A home runs have come at Isotopes Park.

- Aaron Schunk doubled twice, his first game with multiple two-baggers since recording a trio on May 27, 2022 for Hartford at Richmond. His grand slam was the first of his professional career. Schunk established a new career-best with five RBI in one contest. - Schunk's slam was the second of the season for Albuquerque, after Jones did so on April 18 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Daniel Montaño delivered an RBI triple, his 23rd career three-bagger in 543 Minor League games.

- Jimmy Herron homered and doubled, extending his hitting streak to eight in a row. He is one game away from tying his career-high hit streak, set in August 2018 with Low-A South Bend (Cubs).

- Albuquerque had four sacrifice flies which tied a team record for a contest, originally set Aug. 24, 2011 vs. Round Rock.

- The Isotopes drew 13 walks, second most in a game in club history. The record of 14 was established on June 15, 2013 vs. Memphis.

- Albuquerque's 11 extra-base hits were their most since compiling a dozen in the June 25 contest at Las Vegas last season.

- Starting pitcher Phillips Valdez worked six innings of four-hit, two-run ball to earn his first victory of the season. It was just the second quality start of the season for an Albuquerque hurler (Karl Kauffmann, April 12 at El Paso). Valdez turned in his longest outing since tossing 6.0 frames for Nashville on May 6, 2019 vs. Memphis.

- Jones threw out a runner trying to score from second on a base hit to right field. He has recorded both of Albuquerque's outfield assists this season.

- The Isotopes plated six runs in the third inning, their second most prolific frame in 2023 (seven in the first on April 2 at Round Rock).

- After doing so four times tonight, the Isotopes have scored three or more runs in an inning 25 times this season.

- Reserve outfielder Michael Sandle pitched the eighth inning for the Space Cowboys, giving up five runs. He was the first position player to pitch against Albuquerque since Nate Mondou last June 25 at Las Vegas.

On Deck: Tomorrow's School Day Matinee contest will get underway at 11:05 am MT. Right-handed pitchers Karl Kauffmann and JP France are scheduled to start for the Isotopes and Space Cowboys, respectively.

