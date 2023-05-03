Berm Tickets for Friday's Mariachis "Cinco de Mayo Celebration" Game Go on Sale Early Due to Overwhelming Demand

Due to the overwhelming demand for this Friday's Mariachis "Cinco de Mayo Celebration" game against Sugar Land,the Isotopes will put Berm tickets on sale for the contest tomorrow morning at 10:00 am.

Berm tickets are normally put on sale the day of the game only, but exceptions are made when all other seating has been sold. Thus, with tomorrow's early on-sale of Berm seating, Friday's "Cinco de Mayo Celebration" game promises to be one of the biggest crowds of the season.

Priced at $9 each, Berm tickets are available at the Isotopes Park Box Office, online at abqisotopes.com and throughticketmaster.com. Berm seating is the general admission tiered grass area located beyond the right field wall and in front of the popular Fun Zone kids play area.The Isotopes Park Box Office opens daily at 10:00 am and remains open during the Isotopes games during the current homestand.For more information about Berm seating, fans should reference the Isotopes A-Z Guide at abqisotopes.com.

Friday night's festivities will feature the second Mariachis game of the season, an Adult Mariachis Jersey to the first 3,000 fans 16 & older, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union, a Pre-Game concert by Al Hurricane, Jr. and Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union Field, that will feature "The Godson of New Mexican Music" singing live from the field during the show.

Fans are encouraged to act fast as availability of Berm tickets is limited. RGCU Field at Isotopes Park gates will open at 5:05 pm on Friday, with the game scheduled to begin at 7:05 pm.

As an added part of Friday's excitement, the Isotopes will be wearing a special 505-inspired Mariachis jersey during the game. A limited quantity of those jerseys will be available exclusively at the Isotopes Pro Shop when gates open on Friday. These jerseys are part of a special collection of 505-inspired merch, which include t-shirts, hats and headbands.

Tickets still remain for the remainder of the series against Sugar Land. The schedule for the rest of the homestand is as follows:

Day Game Time Promotion

Tonight 6:05 pm

Tomorrow 11:05 am School Day Matinee

This Friday 7:05 pm Mariachis "Cinco de Mayo Celebration"

This Saturday 6:35 pm Little League Night / Post-Game Fireworks

This Sunday 1:35 pm Sunday Matinee

