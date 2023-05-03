El Paso Downs Oklahoma City, 5-3

May 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Preston Tucker's tiebreaking home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning was the difference in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 5-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. Tucker went 2-for-3 with two home runs and a walk. It was El Paso's first multi-homer game since Alfonso Rivas on April 27 vs. Salt Lake.

Chihuahuas catcher Yorman Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning and his .365 batting average is now third-best in the Pacific Coast League. Rodriguez has 19 RBIs in 21 games played this season. Ryan Weathers pitched four shutout innings and allowed one hit and five walks while striking out three in his first game with El Paso after being optioned by San Diego.

The Chihuahuas and Dodgers have split the first two games of the series. El Paso reliever Ray Kerr struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego.

Box Score: Dodgers 3, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (05/03/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (21-8), El Paso (12-17)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Dylan Covey (1-0, 4.09) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.