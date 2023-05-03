River Cats Strand 14 in 2-1 Loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The one-run loss for the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday night was just one of a few frustrating elements for the home team. Sacramento stranded 14 baserunners while going 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position as they fell to the Las Vegas Aviators by a final of 2-1 to open their six-game series.

Both Aviators runs came on two-out RBI hits from Tyler Soderstrom to drive in Zack Gelof. The first instance was in the first inning with Gelof at second as Soderstrom hit a double to right-center that gave the Aviators a 1-0 lead. The second time came in the third when Gelof reached on an infield single with one out and scored on a Soderstrom single two batters later to make it a 2-0 contest. Both runs were allowed by Keaton Winn (0-2), who suffered the loss after going 2 1/3 innings and allowing three hits while striking out four. Winn came out after Gelof hit a line drive off the back of his right leg in the third.

Sacramento's lone run came in the fourth when Ford Proctor singled and Colton Welker doubled him home to make it 2-1. It was the only run allowed by Aviators starter James Kaprielian who did not factor into the decision in his return to Triple-A, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing four hits while striking out four. Austin Pruitt (1-1) would go a scoreless 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit in picking up the win.

Sacramento had a runner at third base with one out in the sixth, a two-out double in the seventh, back-to-back walks to start the eighth and the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth and failed to push across a run in all of those instances. Trevor May, Garrett Acton, Rico Garcia and Spencer Patton (SV, 2) combined to hold Sacramento scoreless over the final four frames with Patton hanging on to earn the save in the ninth, getting Proctor to fly out to deep right to end the ballgame.

The River Cats and Aviators play day baseball as they continue their series on Wednesday with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled at Sutter Health Park.

