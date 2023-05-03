Aces Split Well-Pitched Doubleheader with Express

Reno, NV - Blake Walston and Luis Frías combined for a shutout in a 2-0 game one victory for the Reno Aces (16-12) over the Round Rock Express (19-9) Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. The Express responded with a stingy pitching performance in a 6-2 game two win, securing the split.

Walston went 5 2/3 innings, allowed zero earned runs, and lowered his ERA to a team-leading 3.00 in the win. Frías came on with two runners on in the sixth and the Aces clinging to a 1-0 lead. He then struck out Matt Whatley on three pitches to distinguish the threat.

The Aces had opportunities to take control in game two but left 11 runners on and went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Jorge Barrosa went 2-for-3 with an RBI double out of the leadoff spot. Sam Huff hit two home runs for the Express.

The series continues Thursday morning at Greater Nevada Field with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Blake Walston (Game 1): 5 2/3 IP, 0 R/ER, 3 K

- Luis Frías (Game 1): 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, K

- Jorge Barrosa (Game 2): 2-for-3, RBI 2B

The Aces resume their six-game series with the Round Rock Express (AAA affiliate of the Texas Rangers) Thursday at 11:05 a.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

