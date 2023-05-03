Five-Run Fourth Helps 'Cats To 7-2 Victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A day removed from an excruciating 2-1 loss, the Sacramento River Cats used a big inning to help even their series with the Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. The River Cats plated five runs in the fourth inning, the centerpiece being the first home run of the season for Casey Schmitt, as Sacramento defeated Las Vegas by a final of 7-2

The River Cats opened the scoring in the second with a two-out RBI single by Will Wilson and doubled their lead in the third when Patrick Bailey hit a sac-fly to center, scoring Schmitt who'd doubled to open the frame to make it 2-0.

Sacramento's biggest inning of the day was the fourth, an inning started by a ground rule double by Shane Matheny. Two batters later, Heliot Ramos drove him in with a single to center and Schmitt followed with his first home run of the season, a two-run blast that made it a 5-0 advantage for the River Cats. Sacramento added an RBI single from Ford Proctor and a sac-fly from Colton Welker to make it a 7-0 lead.

All seven River Cats runs were charged to Aviators starter Luis Medina (0-1), who suffered the loss after going 3 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs on six hits while walking six and striking out four.

In a bullpen game for the River Cats, Chris Wright started and went two scoreless frames. Nick Avila (3-0) followed and worked two scoreless frames without allowing a hit as he was credited with the win. Erik Miller made his Sacramento debut to start the fifth and allowed one run in his two innings, the run coming on an RBI single by Tyler Soderstrom in the sixth.

Daniel Tillo took over in the seventh and allowed an unearned run in his two innings of work to get the game into the ninth where Clay Helvey took over. Helvey would issue three straight walks and then be lifted for Joey Marciano (SV, 1), who came on with the bases loaded and nobody out and got back-to-back strikeouts followed by a groundout to escape the jam and earn his first save of the season.

The River Cats and Aviators play the third game of their series on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. PT.

