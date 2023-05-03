Dodgers Fall to Chihuahuas, 5-3

May 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers once again fought back from an early deficit, but it wasn't enough as a clutch El Paso home run sent the Chihuahuas to a 5-3 win at Southwest University Park Wednesday night. The Dodgers (21-8) fell behind, 3-0, through four innings after surrendering two home runs and an RBI single. Yonny Hernández got Oklahoma City (21-8) back in the game with a two-run double in the fifth inning. Hernández then tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Chihuahuas (12-17) took the lead back for good with a two-run homer by Preston Tucker with two outs in the eighth inning. The Dodgers went down in order to end the contest.

Of Note:

-One night after the Dodgers captured their seventh last at-bat win of the season, their opponent notched the second last at-bat win of the season against OKC. With the loss, the Dodgers fell to 12-2 in games decided by one or two runs. The loss was only the team's third in the last 13 games overall and second in the last 10 games overall.

-Yonny Hernández set a season high with three RBI, driving home all three runs for the Dodgers. Hernández has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-43 (.326) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI.

-Devin Mann hit his 16th double of the season and finished 1-for-3 with a walk. Mann leads all of the Minors in doubles and now has 13 doubles in his last 15 games, while hitting safely in 12 of the 15 contests.

-Reliever Bryan Hudson pitched a scoreless seventh inning and notched two strikeouts. Hudson has now struck out 26 of the 56 total batters he's faced this season (46 percent).

-Oklahoma City surrendered multiple home runs in the same game for the first time since April 20 at Albuquerque, when they also allowed three home runs. They allowed a total of seven home runs in the 10 games in between, with no more than one home run allowed in each game.

-The Dodgers went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. The team has been held to five or fewer hits in four straight games, going a collective 14-for-103 (.136) during that time.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to regain the series lead in El Paso beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT Thursday night. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

