Bats Explode as Space Cowboys Romp Isotopes 14-3

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - A 14-run outburst for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (9-18) kicked off the second leg of their two-week road trip as part of a 14-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-16) on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. The evening was highlighted by a career night from JJ Matijevic, who recorded five hits and eight RBI. Highlights from tonight's game can be found here.

Michael Brantley helped kick start the Sugar Land offense in the first, doubling to left before scoring on the first triple of the night by Matijevic, making it 1-0 Space Cowboys.

The Isotopes scored one run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly and added on two more in the second on a throwing error, a double, a walk and a sacrifice fly, pushing ahead 3-1 as the contest moved to the third.

LHP Josh Rogers (L, 1-1) recorded the first two outs in the third inning but Brantley helped spark a two-out rally with his second double of the evening. Korey Lee then reached on a throwing error and Matijevic dropped a single into right, pulling the Space Cowboys within a run. Joe Perez tied the game with a single to left, extending his hitting streak to seven games, and Grae Kessinger put the Space Cowboys in front for good with a single to left, making it 4-3 Sugar Land.

In the top of the fourth, RHP Stephen Jones walked four straight batters to force in a run, departing with one out. Matijevic cleared the bases with his second triple of the night, giving him five RBI at the time and vaulting the Space Cowboys to an 8-3 lead. Perez' second RBI single of the night widened the margin to 9-3.

RHP Bryan Garcia returned for the bottom of the fourth inning and struck out Grayson Greiner, but a single and two walks loaded the bases. RHP Matt Ruppenthal (W, 1-0) needed just one pitch to leave the sacks full, inducing a groundout from Elehuris Montero. The righty then pitched two perfect frames, striking out two as part of his first Triple-A victory.

A double by Matijevic in the fifth plated two more runs, including Brantley scoring for a fourth time. The Space Cowboys would add on their final two runs in the eighth when Bligh Madris singled, Michael Sandle was hit by a pitch and Lee singled into left, picking up his second RBI of the night. Matijevic then ripped a single to right, his fifth hit of the night, driving in the final run of the ballgame to make it 14-3 Sugar Land.

Matijevic's five hits are the most in a single game for a Sugar Land player since they joined the Triple-A ranks in 2021 and his eight-RBI are also a single game record. He is also the first Space Cowboys player to record two triples in a game and came just a home run shy of the first cycle in Space Cowboys' history.

After Ruppenthal, RHP Joe Record tossed two scoreless innings, striking out three, and RHP Enoli Paredes hurled a scoreless ninth to close out the contest.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against the Isotopes on Wednesday evening. RHP Shawn Dubin (0-0, 4.32) is scheduled to take the mound for the Space Cowboys against Albuquerque RHP Phillips Valdez (0-1, 10.54) for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online.

