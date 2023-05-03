Adell, Valdez Lead Bees to Victory

The Salt Lake offense came alive late to claim a 7-2 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers in the second of a six-game series this week at Smith's Ballpark.

Veteran righty Cesar Valdez started on the mound for the Bees, throwing seven strong innings with only two runs and six hits allowed to produce Salt Lake's third quality of the year, earning his second victory of the season. He was backed up by Jhonathan Diaz and Jacob Webb out of the bullpen, who finished the game without another run to cross home plate. Salt Lake's offense came alive in the 5th inning to break the scoreless tie as Jo Adell rocketed a ball 470-feet to center field, scoring three runs and giving Adell his 12th home run on the year, the most of any player in all of professional baseball. Infielder Michael Stefanic singled in the 5th inning to extend his on-base streak to 35 games dating back to August 28, 2022, just eight games shy of the franchise record.

Tacoma would respond with a two-run 6th inning on a double by Jake Scheiner to bring the Rainers within one run. Salt Lake then put the nail in the coffin as they exploded for a four-run eighth inning, started with RBIs by Jordyn Adams and Stefanic, then finished with a two-run homer by Taylor Jones, his fourth of 2023.

Salt Lake (12-17) now looks forward to three consecutive night games with the Rainiers at Smith's Ballpark before the series finale at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

