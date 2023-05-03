Wednesday matinee stings at Salt Lake

Salt Lake City, UT ) - The Tacoma Rainiers (15-13) were held without a home run in consecutive games for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon, as the Salt Lake Bees (12-17) prevailed by a 7-2 final. Tacoma slipped to 3-5 with four games remaining on this 12-game road trip.

A scoreless contest into the fifth inning, the Bees broke through when Jo Adell hit his PCL-leading 12th home run, with two on base. Adell's second homer in as many games to begin the series glanced off the batter's eye in straightaway centerfield.

The Rainiers rallied back with two runs in the sixth; Cesar Hernandez led off with a single, and a big hit from Jake Scheiner, a two-out double to left field, got Tacoma on the board. It was a 3-2 game after a pair of wild pitches scored Scheiner (2-for-4).

Rainiers right-hander Jose Rodriguez turned in a quality start: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. Salt Lake RHP Cesar Valdez matched Rodriguez frame-for-frame: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

The Bees salted the game away with four runs in the eighth. A walk and single with one out led to Jordyn Adams driving in a run with a base hit to right. Michael Stefanic then dropped down a safety squeeze bunt up the first base line for an RBI, making it a 5-2 Bees lead. The day's final runs came when Taylor Jones homered to left, the two-run shot was his fourth this season.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be Thursday evening at Smith's Ballpark, a 5:35 PT/6:35 MT first pitch. RHP Darren McCaughan will start for Tacoma, against Bees RHP Jake Lee.

