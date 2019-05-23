Isotopes Fall Under .500 for First Time Since Opening Night

Aviators 21 (26-21), Isotopes 10 (23-24) - Las Vegas Ballpark - Summerlin, Nev.

AT THE DISH: Pat Valaika and Garrett Hampson each finished the night 3-for-5 at the plate. Valaika recorded three singles and an RBI while Hampson also knocked home a run and registered a double ... The only home run on the evening was hit by Sam Hilliard, his team-leading 14th of the season. Hilliard finished the night 2-for-4 with a triple to go along with his home run.

TOEING THE RUBBER: In his return from the injured list, Ryan Castellani took the loss after allowing six runs over 2.2 innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked three ... Also returning to the hill for the Isotopes was David Holman who tossed 3.1 shut-out innings out of the bullpen ... Holman had been on the tempory inactive list ... Phillip Diehl hurled a scoreless frame while James Pazos allowed one run in his inning of work.

TOPES TIDBITS: With the loss, the Isotopes are now under .500 for the first time since starting the season 0-1 ... Albuquerque walked once on the evening ... Josh Fuentes was 0-for-5 with eight strike outs, leaving eight men on base.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Aviators, 8:05 p.m. MT, Las Vegas Ballpark

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-3, 6.80), Aviators: RHP Tanner Anderson (3-4, 6.86)

