Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (17-28) vs. Memphis Redbirds (23-23)

May 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #46: Nashville Sounds (17-28) vs. Memphis Redbirds (23-23)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (2-1, 4.09) vs. LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-0, 6.23)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Grateful Dead Tribute Night - The Stolen Faces plays a Grateful Dead themed concert from 6:00-8:00 p.m. near The Band Box and Fun Zone.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 2-1 with a 4.09 ERA in 4 games (4 starts) with Nashville. Maness has tossed 22.0 innings and has allowed 26 hits and 2 walks to go along with 13 strikeouts. He last pitched on May 18 in a start against the Round Rock Express. In 5.0 innings, he allowed 1 run on 6 hits. He struck out 3 and earned his 2nd win of the season. Maness spent his 2018 season with Triple-A Omaha but made only 5 appearances (1 start) and went 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 22-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 84 games (43 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Woody Goes for 600: Sounds Manager Jason Wood goes for win number 600 in his managerial career tonight. The first-year Sounds skipper has a career record of 599-564.

Cole-Fired Hot: Outfielder Hunter Cole is red-hot at the plate and has hit safely in six consecutive games. Since May 17, Cole is leading the Pacific Coast League in hitting with a .538 (14-for-26) average. He has 6 runs scored, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 9 RBI and 1 walk during the 6-game hitting streak.

Del Pozo Punches: Sounds reliever Miguel Del Pozo was a bright spot in last night's loss. The southpaw tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and recorded every out via strikeout. Over Del Pozo's last 4 outings, he has totaled 5.0 scoreless inning while allowing only 1 hit. His ERA has dropped from 9.45 to 6.87 during that span.

3-1 Under Maness: Seth Maness gets the ball for the Sounds tonight as the team tries to get its 4th win in his 5th start tonight. Aside from Maness' 3-1 mark, the only other starter Nashville has a winning record under is Ariel Jurado's 3-1 mark in 4 starts. The offense has delivered for the right-hander by averaging 6.66 runs per start (20/3).

Mayday: The starting pitching for the Sounds has scuffled during the month of May, compiling a 7.14 ERA (80.2 IP/64 ER) in the first 20 games. In the 80.2 innings starters have covered in May, they have issued 34 walks and have allowed 17 home runs while recording only 44 strikeouts.

Solid as Granite: Outfielder Zack Granite has put together a solid month of May. He's the only Nashville player to appear in all 20 games and is hitting .326 (28-for-86) during the month. He has 12 runs scored, 2 doubles, 7 RBI, 6 walks and 8 stolen bases.

What's the word around Nashville?

Chad Withrow (@withrowzone)

My friends at @TwoRiversFord are giving away @nashvillesounds tickets this Saturday. They are also giving away FREE hot dogs. You can't lose. @SoundsBooster will be in attendance. Check it out. https://www.facebook.com/events/338612756842297/ ...

MiLB Umpire Academy (@MiLBUmpAcademy)

ROLL CALL NASHVILLE Academy Staff will be on hand at this weekends MLB Umpire Camp at First Tennessee Park on Saturday. It's FREE so what do you have to lose? Possible Scholarships to the Academy are available. #Academy2020 #ItWontBeLongNow

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.