OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 23, 2019

May 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (16-28) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (25-22)

Game #45 of 140/Road #22 of 70 (8-13)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (0-2, 5.31) vs. NO-LHP Mike Kickham (1-0, 4.01)

Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 7 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers continue their road series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes with a 7 p.m. game at the Shrine on Airline. The four-game series is tied, 1-1.

Last Game: New Orleans allowed just one hit and struck out 19 batters, leading to a 9-1 win over the Dodgers Wednesday night at the Shrine on Airline. Baby Cakes pitcher Elieser Hernandez (3-1) threw six scoreless innings and allowed one hit and three walks. His 12 strikeouts tied the New Orleans club record by an individual pitcher. OKC's only hit against the New Orleans pitching staff was a single by Shane Peterson in the second inning. New Orleans took advantage of an OKC miscue in the second inning, turning an error by pitcher Mitchell White into a run to go in front, 1-0. Isan Diaz added a solo home run in the third inning to make it 2-0. With a runner at first base and one out in the sixth inning, JT Riddle sent a fly ball to center field that was lost in the lights and dropped for a RBI double. Two pitches later, Lewis Brinson hit a two-run homer to push the lead to 5-0. The Baby Cakes collected three more hits and two more runs in the sixth. In the seventh, Riddle hit a two-run homer to make it 9-0. After loading the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter in the eighth, OKC scored a run when Peterson hit into a force out at second base. In his first five innings, White (0-2) allowed just one earned run and four hits, with no walks and eight strikeouts. But after running into some bad luck in the sixth inning, he was charged with a total of five runs (four earned) and six hits over 5.1 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (0-2) makes his sixth start of the season with the Dodgers and first career start against New Orleans...Santana last pitched May 18 against Omaha in OKC, allowing three runs and six hits over 4.2 innings, recording a season-high seven strikeouts against one walk. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 7-6 win...Santana has held opponents to three runs or less in four straight outings and in seven of his eight starts this season...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen and allowed a total of four runs and six hits over 5.0 IP with four walks and six K's. He was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 out of the Dominican Republic and converted to pitching in 2014.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 3-3 2018: 9-7 All-time: 181-157 At NO: 86-85 The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their second road series of the month against the Baby Cakes and final series at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season...The teams split a four-game series May 3-6, with the Baby Cakes winning the series opener and finale while the Dodgers won the middle two games, marking their first consecutive wins at the Shrine since 2016...Kyle Garlick led the Dodgers with seven hits, six RBI, three homers and a double against the Baby Cakes, as he went 7-for-13. He hit three home runs in the same game May 5, becoming the first OKC player to do that since 2014...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last five season series against the Baby Cakes...Going back to 2017, the Dodgers are 7-11 over their last 18 games at the Shrine on Airline and have been held to two or fewer runs 11 times (1-10), including three times in six games this season.

One is the Loneliest Number: Oklahoma City was held to one hit in Wednesday night's loss, marking the first time the team has tallied just one hit in a game since June 1, 2014 against Memphis. In that contest, Gregorio Petit's infield single in the fifth inning was the team's lone hit, as the RedHawks fell, 2-1, against the Redbirds...Prior to last night, the Dodgers were batting .301 over the previous seven games and totaled 53 runs.

Trouble Making Kontakt: OKC set a club record last night by striking out 19 times in a nine-inning game. It was the team's most strikeouts in a game since Sept. 1, 2015 against Iowa, although that game lasted 19 innings. It's also tied for the most strikeouts in the PCL this season, as Las Vegas also struck out 19 times just one day prior at Salt Lake...The Dodgers fell one strikeout shy of tying the PCL record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning game, set by El Paso against Iowa on July 27, 2017...The 19 strikeouts by the New Orleans pitching staff also set a club record.

The Lone Ranger: Shane Peterson connected on the Dodgers' lone hit Wednesday night - a single in the second inning - to extend his hitting streak to a season-best six games (8x26). He also drove in the team's only run during a fielder's choice in the eighth inning...So far in May, Peterson is tied with Cameron Perkins and Will Smith for the team lead with 20 hits, including five doubles, a triple and a home run, with six RBI. His 12 runs scored through 17 games this month are second-most among OKC players.

Dinger Details: OKC snapped its season-high stretch of six straight games with a home run last night. The Dodgers have hit 30 home runs over the last 18 games and homered in 11 of their last 13 games (21 HR). Eight times during the stretch they have hit two or more dingers...Before the recent power surge, the Dodgers had smacked only 16 home runs in their first 26 games of 2019...On the other hand, last night marked the eighth time this season the Dodgers allowed three or more homers in a game, as an opponent homered at least once against the Dodgers for the ninth time in the last 10 games. Of the 17 total home runs allowed over the last 10 games, eight have been hit with at least one runner on base, and nine have occurred with two outs in an inning.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff notched its 21st double-digit strikeout game of the season last night and fourth in the last five games as they recorded 12 K's against New Orleans. The Dodgers rank third in the PCL with 427 strikeouts over 373.0 innings pitched, behind league-leading Sacramento (449) and second-place New Orleans (432). However, the River Cats and Baby Cakes have pitched 34.1 and 25.1 innings more than OKC, respectively...Last night was the 10th game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. When opponents don't strike out, they are batting .397 (409x1031) overall and .413 (215x520) over the last 21 games.

Not Your Average Joe: Connor Joe drew two more walks last night and has now reached base safely in nine straight games, batting 8-for-28, with a double, three homers, seven runs and six RBI during the stretch with 10 walks...Joe has established himself as the team's primary leadoff hitter, and when batting in the top spot of the order between the 2018-19 seasons for OKC, Joe is slashing .316/.454/.618 with five homers and 17 RBI over 21 games.

Around the Horn: Last night snapped a streak of 37 straight games in which the Dodgers collected at least one extra-base hit...JT Riddle's homer in the seventh inning was just the third home run Adam McCreery has allowed in 210.1 career pro innings...OKC has allowed 149 total runs this month - second-most in the Minors behind Reno (165) - and given up nine or more runs nine times.

