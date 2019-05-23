Fresno Grizzlies Return Home for 9 Games (May 25-June 2)

May 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, Calif. - The fifth Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season - the franchise's debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - is scheduled for May 25 through June 2, with nine games against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) and Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim). Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online at FresnoGrizzlies.com to avoid long lines at the ticket windows on game day, especially for nights with giveaways. Here is a preview of the week's promotional schedule:

Saturday, May 25 (7:05 p.m.)

Sunday, May 26 (1:05 p.m.) - All-You-Can-Eat Memorial Day Weekend Brunch: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Marmalade Party Deck, cost is $31.99 (includes game ticket; $39.99 for unlimited mimosas/Bloody Mary bar), and everyone who attends brunch will receive a free Grizzlies cap! ($15.99 upgrade for brunch for season ticket holders; $24.99 for mimosas/Bloody Mary Bar.) MENU: Pancakes, candy smoked apple bacon, eggs, pineapple orange glazed ham, baby red bites with chive sour cream, baby carrots and zucchini with herb blend, fresh fruit, danish, potatoes, chorizo sausage fajitas and sliders. Mimosas and Bloody Marys served until the end of the fifth inning. Tickets may be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com, the Chukchansi Park ticket office, or this link: https://groupmatics.events/event/Brunchparty

For more information, contact Kyle Selna in the Fresno Grizzlies front office at 559-320-2536 or kselna@fresnogrizzlies.com.

Save Mart Sunday: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the "Save Smart" app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and Kids Run the Bases postgame after every Sunday matinee, presented by Producer's Dairy.

Dollar Sunday: Each Sunday home game in May will feature $1 grilled hot dogs, $1 chips and $1 12-oz sodas!

Monday, May 27 (6:35 p.m.) - Monday Madness, presented by The Fresno Bee: Two Reserved tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas, two Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers and two Defy Clovis VIP passes, a new trampoline park in Clovis! Available in one package, all for just $25! Can be purchased at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.

Tuesday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.) - Toyota Taco Tuesday #4: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos for each Tuesday home game in 2019. (Specials available from gates open through the end of the fifth inning.) It's a chance to check out the new-for-2019 Fresno Tacos look and color scheme on the field. The "Fresno Tacos" are now playing in their fifth season as the Fresno Grizzlies' primary alter-ego.

Community Outreach Night #1, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino: Over 40 non-profit organizations will be in attendance with displays along the concourse during the game, to share their mission and community causes. Please do a lap at Chukchansi Park, for ways to get involved to make Fresno even better!

Junior Grizzlies Night: Also presented by Toyota, Junior Grizzlies is a special needs baseball program, which takes place at the modified "Field of Dreams" in Clovis. Please join us as we celebrate another successful season with these great athletes.

Wednesday, May 29 (6:35 p.m.)

Thursday, May 30 (7:05 p.m.) - Dos Equis, Dos Tacos Thursdays: Fans 21-and-over who purchase a Dos Equis 24-ounce can will receive two FREE taco vouchers during any Thursday home game.

Thursday Happy Hour Special: The Happy Hour special from gates open to first pitch for every Thursday home game the remainder of the season includes a burger, fries and a 12-oz beer (or soda), for just FIVE DOLLARS for the combo. The most affordable meal-deal in baseball!

Friday, May 31 (7:05 p.m.) - Star Wars Night & Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Noble Credit Union: "Space Weekend" gets underway with a ballpark full of movie-quality character appearances by the 501st Legion, Central Valley Garrison. Make sure your phone is charged- photo ops galore with 30-plus characters in the house! Friday Night Fireworks will immediately follow the game, which will feature plenty of "The Force" on the field between innings.

Game-worn jersey auction: On the field, the Grizzlies will be wearing Star Wars-themed jerseys (image attached), available to fans for bid. Auction proceeds will benefit Fresno Rescue Mission, and winners will receive their autographed jersey from the player.

The farmer's market on the concourse pre-game, and during the game is also back for Friday games this season, benefiting Central California Food Bank.

Saturday, June 1 (7:05 p.m.) - NASA Night, featuring Parker T. Bear Astronaut Bobblehead Giveaway (first 1,500 fans), presented by Chevron: During the second-annual event at Chukchansi Park, fans will be able to enjoy live demos of Moon and Mars portals/simulators, an "Ask a Scientist" Booth and much more space-related "edu-tainment" on the concourse during the game. At the gates, the first 1,500 fans will take home a Parker T. Bear Astronaut bobblehead (images attached), from the second night of "Space Weekend" with the Grizzlies.

Sunday, June 2 (1:05 p.m.) - Save Mart Sunday: Bring your Save Mart receipt or show the "Save Smart" app at the ticket office to receive $5 off each ticket (limit eight tickets). Two Grizzlies will sign autographs pre-game, and Kids Run the Bases postgame after every Sunday matinee, presented by Producer's Dairy.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.