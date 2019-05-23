Baby Cakes Rout Oklahoma City, 12-4

Lewis Brinson and Isan Diaz homered and Monte Harrison drove in four runs to carry the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 12-4 rout of the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Thursday night.

The 12 runs scored were a season high for the 'Cakes, and gave them 21 runs over the last two games to take the lead in the four-game series, two to one.

Harrison ignited the offense with a walk to lead off the bottom of the first, then stole his league-leading 17th base and raced home when JT Riddle beat the defensive shift with a single to left. Brinson followed with a line drive home run to left, his fourth in the last nine games.

An inning later, Harrison ripped a double over the head of left fielder Edwin Rios to cash in Isaac Galloway's leadoff single and grow the lead to 4-0.

Rios got the Dodgers on the board with a two-out RBI single in the fourth, but that was the only tally against spot starter Mike Kickham, who gave up three hits and struck out three in four innings.

The Baby Cakes put the game out of reach in the sixth inning on Diaz's seventh home run of the campaign, a three-run blast to straightaway center field which was estimated to travel 427 feet and gave New Orleans a 10-1 lead.

Oklahoma City plated three runs in the top of the seventh after the umpires had initially ruled the inning to be over. With two outs and the bases loaded, Daniel Castro's sinking liner to center was apparently caught by Harrison, but the umpires converged and overturned the call, allowing two runs to score on the play. Will Smith tacked on an RBI single after the inning resumed.

Harrison delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the frame to knock in a pair and tie his season high with four RBI.

Brian Moran (1-1) struck out three in two scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory. Dennis Santana (0-3) went five innings for the Dodgers and was charged with seven runs - five earned - in taking the loss.

The teams wrap up the series on Friday at 7 p.m.

