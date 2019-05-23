Bour Powers Bees to Win

The Salt Lake Bees score a tie breaking run in the seventh inning and go on to a 9-8 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor Ward led off with a double, advanced to third on a ground out and scored when Kaleb Cowart singled off of the right leg of Sacramento pitcher Steven Okert. They would add an insurance run in the ninth, as Ward doubled, moved to third on a balk and scored on a ground out by Justin Bour. Salt Lake would need that run, as the River Cats would plate one run in the bottom of the ninth, but Jake Jewell struck out Mike Gerber to end the game and record his third save of the season.

The Bees had jumped in front with a seven run second inning that was capped off by a grand slam by Bour, the league leading seventh bases loaded blast for Salt Lake this season, but Sacramento rallied to tie the game with five in their half of the second and two more runs in the fourth.

John Curtiss (2-0) earned the win with two and one-third scoreless innings, as he allowed just one hit with three strikeouts and one walk. Jeremy Rhoades followed with two scoreless innings of his own. Bour led the Bees with one hit and five runs batted in, while Ward delivered three hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored three runs. With the victory, the Bees have now won ten of their last twelve games.

