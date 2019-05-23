Redbirds Set for Mid-South Heroes Weekend Presented by Ford

May 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds have once again partnered with Ford to honor firefighter, EMS, law enforcement, and military heroes this Memorial Day Weekend at AutoZone Park as part of Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford.

Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford

Saturday, May 25: Firefighter and EMS Appreciation Night

Sunday, May 26: Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Monday, May 27: Military Appreciation Day

Each day of Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford features recognition of these groups of heroes, plus vehicles, equipment, displays, demonstrations, and interactive experiences in the Plaza and around the stadium. On Monday, a Joint Service Color Guard will present the colors for the National Anthem. Participating will be members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

Saturday's game includes postgame fireworks, presented by Terminix, and Sunday's game features a special Memorial Day Weekend edition of postgame fireworks, presented by Tennessee Lottery.

Fans are also invited to come to the ballpark early on Sunday for the Third Annual Shelby County Sheriffs versus Memphis Police Department "Battle of the Badges" softball game. All ticket holders for the Redbirds game that night can enter the stadium at 3:45 for the softball game, which runs from 4:15-5:30. The winner will be presented with the Sheriff's Cup on the field.

On Saturday's Firefighter and EMS Appreciation Night, Will Hogue, a Germantown firefighter and the No. 3-ranked World Long Drive golfer, will be on-hand and doing a meet-and-greet from approximately 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunday and Monday's games feature cookout specialty tickets starting at $21 that include an all-you-can-eat buffet with hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, cookies, bottled water, and Coca-Cola products (two drinks per person). Cookout specialty tickets can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday.

For more information on Mid-South Heroes Weekend presented by Ford, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/heroesweekend.

The Redbirds are in Nashville through tomorrow night before returning to AutoZone Park on Saturday to start a nine-day, 10-game homestand through Sunday, June 2.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.: special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery; Memorial Day Weekend Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader): Memorial Day doubleheader (one ticket is good for both games); Memorial Day Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday

Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 31 at 7:05: Star Wars Night featuring specialty ticket options for Darth Bader Bobblehead or Light Sword at www.memphisredbirds.com/starwarsnight; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Margaritaville Night with free leis, live Jimmy Buffett cover music, and more

Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

