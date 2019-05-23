Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Round Rock Express
May 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (27-19) at Round Rock Express (27-18)
Game #47/Road Game #22
Thursday, May 23, 7:05 p.m.
Dell Diamond
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-0, 3.77) vs. RHP Forrest Whitley (0-2, 10.48)
'Pen Progress: San Antonio's bullpen was much maligned at the beginning of the season but has since been a big part of the ball club's success. In the last five games the bullpen has an ERA of 1.77 (4 ER/20.1 IP) with 4 walks and 22 strikeouts. On the season the Missions' bullpen is sporting a 4.07 ERA, which is good for third in the Pacific Coast League. San Antonio's 'pen had a 4.74 ERA in April and is now boasting a 3.44 ERA in May.
Shooting Blanks: San Antonio was shutout for the first time all season last night and the first time since August 21, 2018 against Frisco when they fell 9-0. The Missions have not been shutout in back-to-back games since May 25-26, 2015 when they dropped game two of a doubleheader to Frisco 8-0 and the first game of their series at Arkansas 1-0. Entering last night the Missions were one of just four teams in MiLB to have scored a run in every game. Reno is now the only team in the Pacific Coast League to have not been blanked this season. Triple-A Charlotte and Triple-A Lehigh Valley are the only other teams in MiLB to have not been shutout in 2019.
OF Corey Ray placed on the Injured List
C Skyler Ewing transferred from to San Antonio from short-season Rocky Mountain
