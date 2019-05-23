Game Notes at El Paso

Today's Game: Reno takes on El Paso in game three of the four-set after winning the first two. The Aces will look for their first series win against the Chihuahuas since July 12-15, 2018. Braden Shipley will take the ball for manager Chris Cron in search of his first win as a starter this season. His 22 wins are third all-time in franchise history, 231 strikeouts are second in franchise history, and 327.2 IP are third in franchise history. He earned a no-decision in his last start on May 17 giving up five earned runs over three innings. The Aces went on to win that game 7-6 on a walk-off sac fly that drifted the Rainiers shortstop just far enough into left field to allow Tim Locastro to score the winning run. Kyle McGrath will counter Shipley for the Chihuahuas. The lefty is 2-1 this year with a 8.16 ERA. He's 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA over 3.2 innings out of the bullpen against the Aces in 2019.

King of the South(paws): Thursday's matchup against Kyle McGrath is the fifth game in a row the Aces will face a left-handed starting pitcher. They are 3-1 over their last four games after starting the season 3-9 against left-handed starting pitchers. The Aces have racked up 26 hits, 21 runs, and 11 home runs against lefty starters in the last four games. The team is hitting .289 against all lefties this season with a .362 on-base percentage and .525 slugging percentage. They are hitting .269 against righties.

Good Start: After putting up a first-inning run yesterday against El Paso, the club now has 50 first-inning runs on the season. Their 50 runs scored are second in the PCL only behind Round Rock (52). And their .335 average and 68 hits in the first inning are good for second as well behind Albuquerque (.343 BA, 70 H)

MLB History: The Pacific Coast League was a part of some MLB history Wednesday night during the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays game. It was the first-ever matchup that featured two managers (BOS: Alex Cora, TOR: Charlie Montoyo) and a home plate umpire (Roberto Ortiz) from Puerto Rico. Ortiz is the Crew Chief of the PCL's "Crew 2" but was called up about a week ago to the big leagues. He made his MLB debut on May 14, 2016, becoming the first MLB umpire since Delfin Colon to have been born in Puerto Rico.

