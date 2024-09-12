Isotopes Fall to Homer-Happy Aviators, 8-6

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Las Vegas Aviators overcame a pair of early multiple-run deficits, launching three home runs en route to an 8-6 win over Albuquerque on Thursday afternoon at Isotopes Park. The Aviators moved closer to a berth in the Pacific Coast League playoffs, as they sit 2.5 games behind second-half leading Reno, pending the outcome of the Aces contest at Sugar Land this evening.

Topes Scope:

- With the defeat, the Isotopes are one loss away from tying their single-season worst total of 86 (2022). Additionally, they need to finish the season 7-2 to avoid equaling the most setbacks in a campaign for any professional baseball team in Albuquerque. The 1957 Dukes (Single-A Western League) and 1986 Dukes (Triple-A Pacific Coast League) each lost 88 games.

- Albuquerque dropped to 29 games under .500, a new franchise-low watermark. They were previously 28 games below the breakeven ledger on eight occassions, all this year.

- Greg Jones launched James Gonzalez's first pitch at the Triple-A level over the left-field wall for a game-opening homer, his fourth of the season. Jones is the first Isotopes player to lead off back-to-back games with a home run since Wynton Bernard on April 27-28, 2022 vs. Sacramento.

- Grant Lavigne was 3-for-4, the fifth time he produced at least three hits in a contest, and first since a season-best 4-for-5 showing on July 30 at Las Vegas. Lavigne has reached base safely in 20 of 43 plate appearances during September.

- Eleuris Montero finished 0-for-4, his eighth hitless performance in his last 17 games, dating back to Aug. 24 at Sugar Land. Montero is batting just .190 during the stretch, with his season average decreasing from .380 to .326.

- A.J. Lewis doubled twice in his second Triple-A contest. It was the second time Lewis accomplished the feat in his professional career (also: July 13, 2022 vs. Rancho Cucamonga) and the 26th instance in which an Albuquerque player recorded multiple two-baggers this year (last: Nolan Jones, Aug. 15 at Round Rock).

- Jimmy Herron tied a career-high with three runs scored (six previous times, last: Sept. 9, 2023 vs. Reno). He has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games.

- Daniel Cope knocked in a run with a single, just his second RBI of 2024. His other came via solo homer May 17 vs. Sugar Land.

- Karl Kauffmann started for Albuquerque and allowed 11 hits, a season-high for any Isotopes hurler. It was the third time in 2024 Kauffmann relented double-digits in the hit column (also: April 10 vs. Sugar Land, Aug. 17 at Round Rock).

- Kauffmann has worked 124.2 innings this year, giving up 136 runs (124 earned), both single-season worsts for a pitcher in team history. Bobby Keppel (2008) held the previous worst marks, with 120 total runs (106 earned) in 35 more innings than Kauffmann has tossed this season. Additionally, today was the 13th occurrences of an Albuquerque starter relenting at least seven earned runs, and Kauffmann has been on the mound in seven instances.

- Kauffmann allowed three homers (CJ Alexander, Yohel Pozo, Carlos Pérez) for the third time in his last six starts (also: Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento, Aug. 17 at Round Rock, Aug. 25 at Sugar Land). Pacific Coast League batters have compiled a .462 batting average against him. Kauffmann has given up 32 long balls this season, tied with Josh Rogers (2023) for second-most during a campaign in Isotopes history. Pat Dean holds the record, with 34 home runs in 2019.

- Kauffmann suffered his 12th losing decision of the season, tied for third-most in team history with Justin Wayne (2003). Wayne also took a loss in a PCL playoff game vs. Nashville that year. Zach Lee (2014) and Pat Dean (2019) each lost 13 games in a single campaign.

- Pozo and Pérez connected on the seventh set of back-to-back homers by an opponent this season. It was the second occurrence in the last four games, as Dominic Canzone and Ryan Bliss went deep in the sixth inning last Sunday at Tacoma.

- Albuquerque has dropped six consecutive games to Las Vegas, their worst stretch against the Aviators since losing seven straight from Aug. 20, 2021-June 22, 2022, all in Summerlin. The 51s/Aviators have taken the first three games of a series against the Isotopes seven times (last: May 21-23, 2019).

- The Isotopes have lost the initial three contests in a series five times in 2024. This marks the first occurrence since June 4-6 at Sacramento.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look to dampen the Aviators playoff chances Friday evening, on the start of Fan Appreciation Weekend. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Postgame Fireworks (weather permitting) are presented by Rio Grande Credit Union. Right-handed pitchers Peyton Battenfield and Blake Beers are slated to start for the Isotopes and Aviators, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.