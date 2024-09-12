Reno Aces Announce 100% Ticket-Proceeds Sale to Benefit Affected Residents of Davis Fire

As many area residents continue to be affected by the Davis Fire, the Reno Aces are offering fans an opportunity to help their neighbors in need during the upcoming homestand against the Albuquerque Isotope, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at Greater Nevada Field.

Fans who purchase $8 right-field reserve and $11 infield reserve tickets through the link below for next week's home games from Tuesday, September 17, through Thursday, September 19, will have 100% of the ticket's proceeds will directly benefit the residents affected by the Davis Fire via the Red Cross of Northern Nevada.

WHEN: Sale begins on Thursday, September 12th, 2024, at 12:00 pm.

WHERE: Tickets can be purchased here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/dwf

"In a difficult moment for the Reno-Tahoe region, we hope that the unifying power of sports can provide some solace to all impacted and give us something to look forward to when we can gather and root for the Aces together," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Our tight-knit community has always been resilient in a time of need, and we aim to bring hope and solidarity in the final homestand regular season, which will allow everyone to escape the hardships momentarily, gather in support of both the Aces and those recovering from the fire."

"We're so grateful for local leadership partners like the Reno Aces. They and loyal fans make our work of response, relief, and recovery doable in ways we could not manage alone." Tiandra Rushing, Executive Director, Northern Nevada Chapter, American Red Cross.

The Aces are in the middle of a Pacific Coast League playoff push while on a week-long road trip to Texas. They are squaring off against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, through Sunday, September 15th.

Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field for its final homestand of the 2024 season with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, beginning on Tuesday, September 17th.

