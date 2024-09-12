OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers (33-32/76-64)

at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (33-32/73-67)

Game #141 of 150/Second Half #66 of 75/Home #72 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Nick Payero (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-LHP Zach Logue (NR, -.--)

Thursday, September 12, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club seeks a third straight win when the team's series against the Tacoma Rainiers continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC will look to open a series with three consecutive wins for the first time since Aug. 20-22 against El Paso and for the fourth time this season overall...On "In My OKC Era" Night, enjoy friendship bracelet making, a costume contest, music-themed entertainment and contests throughout the game. Tonight is also the final OKC 89ers Night of the season.

Last Game : Kody Hoese lined a RBI single into left field in the 10th inning to secure a 7-6 walk-off win for the Oklahoma City Baseball Club against the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma battled back from a five-run deficit, tying the game, 6-6, on a two-run home run by Dominic Canzone in the ninth inning. OKC reliever John Rooney pitched a scoreless top of the 10th inning. Then in the bottom of the 10th with two runners on base and one out, Hoese's RBI single allowed Drew Avans to score the game-winning run from third base. Oklahoma City led the game from the first through eighth innings after taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Hoese hit into a RBI groundout for OKC's first run of the day. James Outman followed and lined a RBI single into right field that was coupled with a Tacoma fielding error that allowed Outman to round the bases and score for a 3-0 OKC lead. Alan Trejo then connected on a solo home run for a 4-0 advantage. After Tacoma cut the lead to three runs in the third inning, Hoese knocked a two-run single into center field with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to give OKC a 6-1 lead. Tacoma chipped away at the OKC lead by scoring two runs in the sixth inning and another in the eighth inning before tying the score in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Zach Logue makes his first appearance with OKC. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers Sept. 8 after electing free agency Sept. 5 following being designated for assignment by Atlanta Sept. 1...Logue was added to Atlanta's active roster twice between July 24-Aug. 13, but did not play in a game. He made 24 appearances (12 starts) with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, going 5-6 with a 2.68 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90.2 IP. Among International League pitchers with at least 90.0 innings, Logue ranked first in ERA, first in WHIP (1.07) and second with a .212 BAA...In 2023, Logue made 27 appearances (21 starts) with Triple-A Toledo. He went 3-10 with a 6.58 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 90.1 innings pitched. He also made three relief appearances with Detroit in July, posting a 7.36 ERA across 11.0 innings...He elected free agency following the season and signed with Atlanta in December...He spent the 2022 season in the Oakland organization and made 14 appearances (10 starts) in the Majors, going 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 57.0 IP. He made his ML debut with the A's April 19 against Baltimore, earning the win after allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings. He also made 17 starts for Las Vegas in 2022...He was traded from Toronto to Oakland March 16, 2022 with Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith and Kirby Snead in exchange for Matt Chapman...He was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2021 after posting a 12-4 record and 3.67 ERA and 144 strikeouts across 25 combined games (24 starts) in the Blue Jays organization with Triple-A Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire...Logue was originally selected by Toronto in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Against the Rainiers : 2024: 6-5 2023: 6-9 All-time: 68-71 At OKC: 44-30

The Rainiers and OKC play their third and final series of the season against one another this week as well as their second during the second half of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC and Tacoma split a six-game series in Bricktown July 23-28 with OKC winning the final two games of the series in walk-off fashion and by one-run margins...The teams opened the season against one another for a second straight year and the Rainiers won the three-game set, 2-1, at Cheney Stadium taking the first and third games, with all three games decided by one or two runs...Both teams entered the current series having scored 45 runs against one another and OKC hit 10 homers while holding the Rainiers to four homers...Andre Lipcius collected 14 hits against the Rainiers entering the current series and Ryan Ward led OKC with eight RBI...Last season, Tacoma won the season series, 9-6, and the Rainiers were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, along with Albuquerque and Salt Lake. The Rainiers were also one of two teams to win five out of six games in the same series against OKC last season Aug. 8-13 at Cheney Stadium...OKC has lost back-to-back season series against the Rainiers for the first time since 2006 and 2007...Going back to 2022, OKC is 14-19 over the last 33 games against the Rainiers, and Tacoma has won five of the last 10 games in OKC...Seven of OKC's last 10 home wins against the Rainiers have been walk-off victories, including each of the last four.

Wildest Dreams: With wins each of the last two days plus two Reno losses, OKC is back within 3.5 games of a playoff spot with 10 games remaining. Entering today, there are four teams separated by just a half-game chasing the second-place Aces, including OKC. Sugar Land won the first half PCL title in June and currently leads the second-half standings by 4.0 games ahead of Reno, however if they also win the second half, the second-place team in the second half will advance to the postseason. Las Vegas is now 3.0 games behind the Aces in third place, while OKC, Salt Lake and Tacoma are all tied in fourth place 3.5 games behind the Aces...OKC has four home games remaining against Tacoma before finishing the season with six games at Salt Lake Sept. 17-22.

Out of the Woods: Wednesday's walk-off win was OKC's ninth walk-off win of the season and second in as many games as OKC also defeated Tacoma, 7-6, in 10 innings Tuesday night. Seven of OKC's last 10 home wins against the Rainiers have now come via walk-off victories, including each of the last four. In addition to Tuesday and Wednesday, OKC also secured back-to-back walk-off wins against Tacoma July 27 (7-6) and July 28 (5-4) to close their previous series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...On Wednesday OKC broke a tie in the 10th inning to win whereas in each of the previous three walk-off wins against Tacoma, OKC trailed entering its final at-bat, only to rally and win...Kody Hoese provided the game-winning hit yesterday for his first walk-off hit of the season...This is the second consecutive season OKC has nabbed nine walk-off wins. OKC last had more than nine walk-off wins in one season in 2015 (11).

Is It Over Now?: Oklahoma City played extra innings Wednesday for the 11th time this season and improved to 7-4 in those extra-inning games, including 5-0 at home. OKC is tied with Reno for the second-most extra innings games played in the PCL this season, with both teams trailing Sugar Land (12)...OKC last played back-to-back extra innings games June 7-8, 2023 in El Paso (1-1) and last played into extra innings in back-to-back home games Aug. 17-18, 2018 against Iowa (1-1), as both of those games were decided in 11 innings...Each of the last four games between OKC and Tacoma have now been decided by one run, and eight of the 11 games played between the teams so far in 2024 have been decided by two runs or less, including three games in extras...So far this season, a league-leading 70 of OKC's 140 games played (50 percent) have been decided by two runs or less and OKC is 35-35 in those close games...Thirteen of OKC's last 18 games have been decided by one or two runs and five of OKC's last six wins have come by one-run margins...At home, 40 of 71 games (56.3 percent) have been decided by one or two runs and OKC is now 37-34 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with a 22-18 mark in one- and two-run games...Prior to Tuesday night, OKC had lost a ninth-inning lead just twice all season and none since May 10 at Sugar Land. But yesterday marked the second straight game OKC was unable to hold on to a ninth-inning lead, with Tacoma overcoming two-run deficits in the ninth inning in each of the last two games.

I Knew You Were Trouble : Kody Hoese went 2-for-5 Wednesday with four RBI - matching his season-high RBI first set Aug. 14 in Las Vegas...Since Aug. 1, Hoese paces OKC in almost all offensive categories - batting .310 with 35 hits, seven homers, 10 doubles, 18 extra-base hits and 26 RBI, while posting a .602 SLG and .998 OPS and scoring 22 runs. His extra-base hits rank tied for third in the league, his 26 RBI are fourth, his doubles are tied for fourth, his SLG is fifth and his OPS is sixth in the PCL during that time...Overall this season, Hoese leads OKC with 32 doubles - third-most in the PCL.

Look What You Made Me Do : Oklahoma City has scored 14 runs through the first two games of the current series after scoring a total of 10 runs over its previous six-game series against Sugar Land. Through the first two games of this series, OKC is batting .301 (22x73) after the team managed just 31 hits over the six games against Sugar Land, batting .168 (31x185). OKC never exceeded seven hits against Sugar Land but has notched at least eight hits in each game against Tacoma. Additionally, OKC is 9-for-20 with runners in scoring position this series after the team went 5-for-39 (.128) with runners in scoring position against Sugar Land. OKC notched just one inning of two runs over the entire six-game set against Sugar Land, but through two games this series has five innings with at least two runs...OKC has now scored at least seven runs in consecutive games for the first time since 10-4 and 8-5 wins in Las Vegas Aug. 16-17 in Las Vegas. This is also the first time OKC has scored at least seven runs in back-to-back home games since a 7-2 win followed by an 11-7 loss against July 4-5 vs. Las Vegas...OKC's previous series against Sugar Land marked the team's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021. In fact, the last time OKC scored 10 runs or less in a series of any length was Aug. 23-25, 2019 when OKC scored five runs over a three games in San Antonio...Despite the recent boost, OKC's .215 AVG and 128 hits since Aug. 22 (18 G) are still lowest in the PCL, while OKC's 72 runs are second-fewest during the span...OKC posted season- and league-best .295 team batting average in April, then hit .260 in May, .261 in June and .252 in July. Now since Aug. 1, OKC owns a .235 team batting average - last in the PCL.

Ready For It : Drew Avans finished with two more hits Wednesday, giving him back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since June 19-20 against Albuquerque. He is now four hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 10 games remaining in the season...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (338), walks (257) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 464 career games, 444 hits and 116 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (82).

Blank Space : Since Aug. 4, OKC is 21-12 and the team's 21 wins are tied for the most in the PCL during the span with Sugar Land...Before scoring four runs in the first inning yesterday, OKC had not scored in the first inning at all since Aug. 21 against El Paso, going 17 games in between...OKC has now allowed six or more runs in three straight games (19 R) for the first time since Aug. 13-15 in Las Vegas (24 R) and for the first time this season in three straight home games. Prior to Sunday, OKC had held opponents to four runs or less 15 of the last 18 games (2.83 ERA) and had allowed as many as six runs just twice in that span...Alan Trejo hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning Wednesday. He snapped OKC's season-high stretch of four straight games without a home run, which was the team's longest homerless streak since Sept. 13-16, 2023 (4 G)...Hunter Feduccia did not play Wednesday but led OKC with three hits Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. He is 6-for-12 with three doubles over his last three games...OKC committed just its second error in 13 games yesterday.

