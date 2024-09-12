Tacoma Pulls away Late to Down OKC

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Tacoma Rainiers scored seven runs over two late innings to take the lead and send the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to an 8-3 loss Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With OKC leading, 2-1, Tacoma (34-32/77-64) scored four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run double into left field by Jake Slaughter, RBI single by Michael Papierski and a RBI groundout for a 5-2 lead. Oklahoma City (33-33/73-68) added its third run of the night on a RBI single by Drew Avans in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to two runs. Tacoma then scored three more runs in the eighth inning on a RBI single and a two-run single for an 8-3 advantage. Tacoma took the first lead of the game in the third inning on a RBI single by Tyler Locklear. Oklahoma City then went in front, 2-1, on a two-run home run by Dalton Rushing that sailed over the visiting bullpen in right field.

Of Note:

-Tacoma won its first game of the series and cut OKC's lead to 2-1 in the six-game series after back-to-back wins by OKC to open the series Tuesday and Wednesday.

-After scoring 14 runs through the first two games of the series, Oklahoma City was limited to three runs on eight hits, including two extra-base hits...It was the seventh time in the last nine games OKC scored three runs or less in a game.

-Oklahoma City allowed eight runs for the most runs allowed by the pitching staff since an 8-3 loss to Sugar Land Sept. 4. OKC has now allowed six or more runs in four straight games (27 R) for the first time since a five-game stretch July 31-Aug. 4 in El Paso (33 R).

-Drew Avans went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and scored a run. He is now two hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with nine games remaining in the season...Avans has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-19.

-Andre Lipcius recorded a second straight multi-hit game and is 4-for-9 with two runs scored over his last two games.

-Dalton Rushing hit his sixth home run of the season, accounting for two of OKC's three runs...OKC has now homered in back-to-back games following a season-high stretch of four straight games without a homer.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly tossed a scoreless and hitless fourth inning, allowing one walk with one strikeout. He faced four batters and threw 17 pitches (11 strikes)...He opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Thursday - his second rehab assignment of the season. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List Aug. 31 with right shoulder inflammation. He was previously on the IL May 6-July 18 with a right posterior shoulder strain and also made three rehab appearances with OKC in July.

