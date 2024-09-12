Tawa Stays Hot, Reno Takes Down Sugar Land in 5-2 Victory

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Sugar Land, Texas - The Reno Aces (37-28, 72-68) jumped out to an early lead, ultimately resulting in a 5-2 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-25, 89-51) on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

The BLC-Nine quickly got a hold of A.J Blubaugh, the Pacific Coast League leader in ERA and wins, after Tim Tawa mashed a three-run shot in the first frame. Tawa is swinging a hot bat, slashing .351/.432/.757 with four home runs and eight RBI in September.

Jorge Barrosa drove in two runs on a line-drive double down the right field in the third inning to conclude the scoring for the Aces.

Tommy Henry (W, 9-1) collected the win after a solid performance on the mound, surrendering two runs in six innings with three walks and six punchouts. The southpaw has been dominant in the second half, posting a 4.17 ERA good for 4th in the PCL.

Scott McGough came out in the ninth to shut the door, registering his seventh save of the campaign after a clean inning to secure the win.

The Aces will look to drive this momentum into Friday's matchup against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Tim Tawa: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Tommy Henry: (W, 9-1), 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 B, 6 K

Kyle Backhus: 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 4 K

