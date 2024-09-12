Tawa Stays Hot, Reno Takes Down Sugar Land in 5-2 Victory
September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Sugar Land, Texas - The Reno Aces (37-28, 72-68) jumped out to an early lead, ultimately resulting in a 5-2 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-25, 89-51) on Thursday night at Constellation Field.
The BLC-Nine quickly got a hold of A.J Blubaugh, the Pacific Coast League leader in ERA and wins, after Tim Tawa mashed a three-run shot in the first frame. Tawa is swinging a hot bat, slashing .351/.432/.757 with four home runs and eight RBI in September.
Jorge Barrosa drove in two runs on a line-drive double down the right field in the third inning to conclude the scoring for the Aces.
Tommy Henry (W, 9-1) collected the win after a solid performance on the mound, surrendering two runs in six innings with three walks and six punchouts. The southpaw has been dominant in the second half, posting a 4.17 ERA good for 4th in the PCL.
Scott McGough came out in the ninth to shut the door, registering his seventh save of the campaign after a clean inning to secure the win.
The Aces will look to drive this momentum into Friday's matchup against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
Tim Tawa: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB
Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Tommy Henry: (W, 9-1), 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 B, 6 K
Kyle Backhus: 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 4 K
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
