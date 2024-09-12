Space Cowboys Unable to Pull Through After Early Deficit

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After finding themselves in a 5-0 hole after the second inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (89-51, 40-25) could not fight back against the Reno Aces (72-68, 37-28) as Sugar Land fell in Thursday night's contest at Constellation Field, 5-2. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

In the top of the first, RHP AJ Blubaugh (L, 12-4) got the first two outs with ease before giving up back-to-back singles to Tristin English and Kyle Garlick. Blubaugh was ahead in the count 2-2 to Tim Tawa, but the Reno first baseman mashed a fastball to left field for a three-run home run. The next inning, the Aces tacked on a couple more on a two-run double from Jorge Barrosa to give Reno a quick 5-0 lead.

Sugar Land inched back in the third when Cooper Hummel drew a walk and Pedro León singled to put two on with one out. Zach Dezenzo took a curveball from LHP Tommy Henry (W, 9-1) and sent it over the fence in left field, bouncing off the railing and making its way back onto the field, officially called a double as one run scored. Trey Cabbage then hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right, allowing León plenty of time to tag up and score from third, cutting Reno's lead to 5-2.

Blubaugh's night ended after 78 pitches and three innings. Taking over in the fourth was RHP Conner Greene, who pitched a scoreless inning. Greene returned for the fifth and loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single with one out. The reliever proceeded to strike out Bryson Brigman on three pitches and induce a flyout for the last out of the frame to escape the jam, preventing Reno from doing any more damage.

The Space Cowboys missed a couple of key chances to score. First in the sixth, when a couple of singles put two on with two outs, but Henry stranded the runners with a popout to end the inning. In the seventh, the Reno bullpen loaded the bases on two walks and a soft single with two outs, but LHP Kyle Backhus got a strikeout to close out the frame and keep Reno's lead at 5-2.

In addition to the two scoreless frames from Greene, RHP Nick Hernandez, RHP Seth Martinez and RHP Rafael Montero hurled a combined four innings of one-hit ball. In their final chance to score, the Space Cowboys went down in order on six pitches against RHP Scott McGough (S, 7) to drop Thursday night's contest 5-2.

The Space Cowboys look to bounce back against Reno on Friday night. Sugar Land's starter is TBA while RHP Yilber Diaz (3-4, 3.22) will take the mound for Reno with a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.