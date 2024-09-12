Express Post 6-5 Victory over River Cats on Wednesday Night

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (30-34 | 67-71) snagged 6-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats (31-34 | 75-65) in Wednesday night's game two at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever LHP Robby Ahlstrom (2-0, 3.78) earned the win after throwing 2.0 shutout innings that saw just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Sacramento reliever RHP Clay Helvey (6-6, 5.16) went home with the loss as he allowed the winning run to score during 2.1 innings on the mound. Helvey's outing also included one hit, one walk and four strikeouts. Express RHP Kyle Barraclough earned his fourth save of the season with two Ks over a shutout ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock scored the night's first runs with three in the fourth inning. A one-out double from C Sam Huff was followed by a walk for LF Trevor Hauver. CF Kellen Strahm sent Huff home with a single to center field before a Konner Piotto sacrifice fly scored Hauver. 3B Alex De Goti scored Strahm on a single for the 3-0 lead.

Sacramento 1B Trenton Brooks sent SS Donavan Walton home on a sacrifice fly in the fifth after Walton made it to third thanks to two walks and a forceout.

Hauver extended the Express lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning with a two-run home run that scored 1B Blaine Crim.

The River Cats plated four runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at five apiece. Two walks followed by two singles allowed C Andrew Knapp to score before Walton knocked a bases-clearing double.

Round Rock broke the tie in the seventh when Huff drove 2B Matt Duffy in with a single for his third hit of the night. The E-Train held off Sacramento over the final two innings to secure the 6-5 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock C Sam Huff extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Wednesday after going 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI, one run scored and one strikeout. In his last 11 games, he is 16-for-43 with five doubles, one home run, eight RBI, two runs scored, two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Along with relievers LHP Robby Ahlstrom and RHP Kyle Barraclough, RHP Marc Church posted a scoreless outing with 1.0 hitless inning that saw one walk and one strikeout.

LF Trevor Hauver posted a multi-RBI night on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and one walk.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento are back at Dell Diamond for game three on Thursday night. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (2-2, 2.76) is slated to make the start up against River Cats RHP Carson Seymour (6-10, 4.85). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

