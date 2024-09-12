Isotopes Lose 5-3 to Las Vegas for Third-Straight Defeat

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Aviators led wire-to-wire after scoring three runs in the first and holding off an Isotopes rally in the sixth inning to claim a 5-3 win over Albuquerque Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes.

Topes Scope:

- With the loss, the Isotopes have lost five-straight to Las Vegas, the longest losing streak since a seven-gamer from August 20, 2021-June 22, 2022.

-Greg Jones belted a 1-1 pitch for a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning, the fifth game-opening home run for the Isotopes this season and Jones' third (others: August 17 at Round Rock and August 22 at Sugar Land).

-Albuquerque recorded just four hits on the night, tied for the second-fewest in a game in 2024 (sixth time). It's the second time the club has been held to four hits or fewer in the last three games (other: Sept. 8 at Tacoma, three).

-The Isotopes surrendered three runs in the opening frame, bringing their season total to 117 in the opening inning, the second-most in Triple-A (most: Norfolk, 118).

-Albuquerque scored three runs on the night, the third-straight game being held to three or fewer and sixth time in their last seven games.

-The Isotopes swiped one base on the night and have stolen a base in 13 of their last 14 games.

-AJ Lewis made his Isotopes and Triple-A debut as the designated hitter and went 0-for-1 with a hit-by-pitch and one walk. He was the 69th Isotopes player of the year.

-Greg Jones belted his 14th dinger of the year to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, the second-longest active streak in the PCL. Slashing .328/.369/.369 with two homers and six RBI during the stretch. It's his longest hit streak of his career (previous: 13, July 1-17, 2022, with Montgomery).

-Zac Veen tallied a single to extend his hitting streak to six games. During the stretch he is 6-for-25 with a double, two homers and four RBI.

-Hunter Stovall recorded a two-run single for his ninth multi-RBI game of the year and first since August 14 at Round Rock. It was also his first RBI in eight games.

-Jimmy Herron doubled and has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games. Slashing .250/.342/.406 with one double, three homers and 10 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 11:05 am at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Karl Kauffmann while the Aviators have not announced a starter.

