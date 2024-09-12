Sacramento Earns 3-2 Victory over Round Rock

September 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (30-35 | 67-72) fell at the paws of the Sacramento River Cats (32-34 | 76-65) on Thursday night, 3-2, at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Ryan Garcia (2-3, 3.08) took home the loss after his 5.1 innings yielded three runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Sacramento starter RHP Carson Seymour (7-10, 4.76) earned the win, tossing 6.0 innings that included two runs, four hits, three walks and five punchouts. RHP Justin Garza struck out the side for the River Cats in the bottom of the ninth, earning his third save of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

In the top of the first inning, Sacramento DH Thairo Estrada launched a solo home run down the left field line to put the River Cats up 1-0.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second frame, RF Marcus Smith delivered a two-out, two-run single that plated DH Sam Huff and 3B Frainyer Chavez to give the Express a 2-1 lead.

After LF Donovan Walton was hit by pitch to start the third frame, he advanced to third base on a single from 1B David Villar. Walton scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at two for Sacramento.

The River Cats took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning. 3B Casey Schmitt singled before advancing to third on a double by C Blake Sabol. A safety squeeze by SS Christian Koss allowed Schmitt to score the go-ahead run.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock C Sam Huff extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Thursday after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. In his last 12 games, he is 17-for-46 with five doubles, one home run, eight RBI, three runs scored, three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Express LHP Avery Weems made his Triple-A debut, tossing 1.0 shutout inning with one punchout in relief.

E-Train RF Marcus Smith picked up his first multi-RBI performance in his Triple-A career. Smith went 1-for-3 with two RBI and one strikeout.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento are back at Dell Diamond for game four on Friday night. Express RHP Peter Solomon (5-4, 6.47) is slated to make the start up against River Cats RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3-5, 8.70). First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.

