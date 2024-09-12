Going Yard Home Run Derby Coming to Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - In a unique spectacle of baseball and entertainment, Constellation Field will host the Going Yard Home Run Derby on Saturday, October 5 at 6:30 pm.

The Going Yard Home Run Derby will be a traditional home run derby format that is set to include former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco, former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, former Heisman Trophy Winner Johnny Manziel, Baseball Youtuber Eric Sim and more for the one-night event. On top of the home run derby, there will be thrilling entertainment, post-Derby fireworks and an extensive list of celebrities, former professional athletes and social media influencers.

Gates open at 5:00 pm and the Going Yard Home Run Derby is set to being at 6:30 pm. Before the start of the main events, retired Navy Seal Robert O'Neill will be honored and will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Tickets for the Going Yard Home Run Derby can be purchased here.

Can Jose Canseco still hit a ball 450 feet? Can Antonio Brown even hit a baseball? Is Eric Sim, the King of Juco, a 'fake slugger?' All of these questions and more will be answered on October 5 with displays of athleticism and special surprises. The event will also be streamed live at TimeToGoYard.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Tyler Lubin at tyler@theupprhand.com.

