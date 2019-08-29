Isotopes End Home Schedule with 7-1 Win

August 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 7 (60-76), Aviators 1 (81-55) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Chris Rusin spun a gem, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings. The southpaw struck out six and walked one en route to earning the win ... Ben Bowden allowed one run during his inning of relief ... DJ Johnson tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

AT THE DISH: Seven of the Isotopes 10 hits were for extra-bases ... Drew Weeks connected on two home runs, the 18th and 19th of the season for the outfielder ... Elliot Soto finished the game 2-for-5 with his 10th home run of the campaign. Soto has extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes welcomed 14,427 fans to Isotopes Park for the final home game of the 2019 season.

ON DECK: Friday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Fresno Grizzlies - Chukchansi Park, Fresno, Calif, 8:05 p.m. MT

PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Pat Dean (3-12, 7.30) Grizzlies: RHP Scott Copeland (5-5, 6.46)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.