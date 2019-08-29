Isotopes End Home Schedule with 7-1 Win
August 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 7 (60-76), Aviators 1 (81-55) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Chris Rusin spun a gem, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings. The southpaw struck out six and walked one en route to earning the win ... Ben Bowden allowed one run during his inning of relief ... DJ Johnson tossed a scoreless ninth inning.
AT THE DISH: Seven of the Isotopes 10 hits were for extra-bases ... Drew Weeks connected on two home runs, the 18th and 19th of the season for the outfielder ... Elliot Soto finished the game 2-for-5 with his 10th home run of the campaign. Soto has extended his on-base streak to 18 games.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes welcomed 14,427 fans to Isotopes Park for the final home game of the 2019 season.
ON DECK: Friday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Fresno Grizzlies - Chukchansi Park, Fresno, Calif, 8:05 p.m. MT
PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Pat Dean (3-12, 7.30) Grizzlies: RHP Scott Copeland (5-5, 6.46)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2019
- Isotopes End Home Schedule with 7-1 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Baby Cakes Fall in Home Finale - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Express Humble Missions in Crucial 6-1 Series Finale Thriller - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Play Spoiler with 9-4 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Gaining Ground in the Title Race - San Antonio Missions
- Sounds Stifle Chasers 6-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Top Chasers 8-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Dodgers Defeat I-Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Missions on Verge of Elimination - San Antonio Missions
- Redbirds Rally Way to 8-5 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Puts Away Omaha in Final Road Game - Nashville Sounds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (62-71) at Omaha Storm Chasers (57-77) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- Salt Lake Bees Host Final 2019 Homestand - Salt Lake Bees
- Chasers to Celebrate Surpassing 15 Million Fans in Franchise History - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rea Named PCL Pitcher of the Year - Iowa Cubs
- Iowa's Rea Named Pitcher of the Year - PCL
- Taking Flight with â?¦ Fran Riordan - Las Vegas Aviators
- West Orange Stark High School First to Have Exclusive Nolan Ryan Turf - Round Rock Express
- Reno Aces Game Notes - August 29 - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (67-68) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (70-63) - Memphis Redbirds
- Gaining Ground in the Title Race - San Antonio Missions
- Slugfest ends in a 14-13 Grizz walk-off - Fresno Grizzlies
- Rainiers Fall to Fresno in Wild Back-And-Forth Contest - Tacoma Rainiers
- Haley's strong start not enough to clinch - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Keep Pace with 12-5 Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Take Game 3 - Salt Lake Bees
- Missions Hold off Express to Stay Alive - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.