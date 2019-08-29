Reno Aces Game Notes - August 29

Today's Game: Back at it again tonight for game four of the series in downtown Sacramento. Reno has won the first three games to keep their 2019 playoff hopes alive against the River Cats. Right-hander Riley Smith will take the ball for what will likely be his last regular-season Triple-A start of the year and square off against River Cats righty Chase Johnson. Reno comes in with a record of 64-71 this season while Sacramento boasts a 69-66 record.

About Last Night: It was a pitcher's duel for most of the game last night as Braden Shipley and Justin Haley had their A-game for six innings. Braden Shipley tossed six innings of one-run baseball, adding five strikeouts. Haley allowed just four hits through his first six innings before the Aces offense exploded. A leadoff homer by Josh Prince followed by a solo shot from Jamie Westbrook & a three-run homer from Blake Swihart gave Reno the runs they needed to secure the victory. The combination of Jon Duplantier and Stefan Crichton tossed three innings behind Shipley and did not allow a single hit.

Prince comma Josh: Josh Prince hit his first home run of the season Tuesday for the Reno Aces and first Triple-A homer in a long time. Prior to Tuesday, last Triple-A homer came on August 26, 2013 while playing with the Nashville Sounds. Last night, Prince did it again - homering to start the top of the sixth inning and spark an Aces rally. It is the first time since May 23 & 24, 2013 Prince has homered in back-to-back games. The 31-year-old has 40 Minor League homers in his career and his six last season with the Double-A Jackson Generals.

Hot August Nights: Nevada Alum Braden Shipley has turned in one of the best months of his Aces career this August. In seven appearances and three starts, the right-hander has posted a 1.54 ERA in 23.1 innings of work while limiting batters to a sub .200 average against.

