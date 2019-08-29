Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (62-71) at Omaha Storm Chasers (57-77)

Game #134: Nashville Sounds (62-71) at Omaha Storm Chasers (57-77)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (7-4, 5.51) vs. LHP Brian Flynn (4-3, 3.86)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 7-4 with a 5.51 ERA in 20 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 111.0 innings and has allowed 149 hits and 15 walks to go along with 66 strikeouts. He last pitched on August 24 at Iowa and limited the Storm Chasers to 1 run on 2 hits in 5.0 innings. He earned no decision in Nashville's 5-3 loss. Maness was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team and allowed one unearned run in the game on July 10. Maness joined the Sounds on May 2 after the Rangers purchased his contract from the Independent League High Point Rockers. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 27-14 with a 3.92 ERA in 100 games (59 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Nashville vs. Flynn: Brian Flynn faced Nashville way back on April 29 at First Tennessee Park in relief. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 3 batters. The Sounds won the game 5-4. There are only four active Sounds hitters that faced him: Matt Davidson, 0-2; Zack Granite, 0-1; Andy Ibáñez, 0-1, K; Patrick Wisdom, 0-2, K.

The Phantom Maness: Starter Seth Maness has been one of Nashville's best pitchers, giving the Sounds a 14-6 record when starting. The Sounds have never lost consecutive games Maness has started. Since his first start on May 2, Maness ranks 3rd in all of qualified minor league baseball pitchers in walks per 9 innings with 1.22. He trails Jack Wynkoop of Double-A Hartford (1.12, 121.0 IP/ 15 BB) and Jose Olague of Single-A Rome (1.04, 112.2 IP/13 BB). This is a ranking of 55 eligible pitchers.

We Goin' Back-To-Back: Matt Davidson and Jett Bandy launched back-to-back homers in the fifth inning of last night's win, marking the fifth time the Sounds have done so this season. The last time was on August 10 at Sacramento when Nick Solak and Patrick Wisdom did so. It's the third time Davidson has been a part of back-to-back jacks this season, doing it with Eli White both times on May 16 at Round Rock and April 28 at Iowa.

Climbing the Home Run Board: Infielder Matt Davidson launched his 31st home run of the season for Nashville last night, moving into 7th all-time in Sounds history single-season home runs. He passed Drew Denson and now trails Renato Nuñez (2017) and Chad Hermansen (1999) who each have 32. The home run record is 34, shared by Steve Balboni (1980) and Brian Dayett (1982). Davidson has been on a home run tear in August, hitting 7 homers in 21 games and 5 homers in his last 10 games. The 31 home runs are tied-for-6th in the PCL home run leaderboard.

All Sorts of Lists: Not only is Davidson climbing the franchise leaderboard in single-season home runs, he also ranks in the top 10 in single-season RBI list. His three RBI last night gives him 94 of the season, putting him 9th-most in team history. Paul Householder's 95 RBI in 1979 is next on the list. The single-season leader is Steve Balboni who drove in 122 runs in 1980.

Condor Continues to Hunt: First baseman Ronald Guzmán continues to hit well for the Sounds with another two hits last night. Since joining the Sounds on July 26, he has hit safely in 22 of 27 games. He's been particularly hot since August 7, hitting .397 (28-for-73) with 13 runs, 7 doubles, 4 home runs, 12 RBI and 9 walks in 18 games. Nine of those games have been multi-hit efforts. Guzmán also owns a 15-game on-base streak that started on August 11, owning a .471 OBP during the streak.

Bird Flying High: Reliever Kyle Bird finds himself on another scoreless innings streak, going 8.1 innings without allowing a run in eight games since August 7. He is 2-0 during the streak, striking out 7 and walking 3. Bird owns the longest scoreless innings streak for the Sounds, going 13.2 innings from May 17-July 7.

What's the word around Nashville?

First Tennessee Bank (@FirstTennessee)

Pat, can I have an F for @FirstTNPark? @nashvillesounds' home ground was pleased to welcome @patsajak and @TheVannaWhite as part of @WheelofFortune's recent visit to Music City. See the full photo gallery here: bddy.me/34dCUMS

Photo credit: Wheel of Fortune

Ray Stevens (@RayStevensMusic)

Earlier today, the @nashvillesounds mascot @SoundsBooster came down to greet visitors and direct trolleys to add some unexpected fun to Nashville guests!

#boostermascot #nashvillesounds #oldtowntrolley #cabaray #nashville #hotchicken #soundsbooster #musiccity #boostertherooster

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Wes Benjamin posts his 5th consecutive quality start. His final line tonight: 6ip, 1r, 5h, 1bb, 4k (93/59). @nashvillesounds lead 6-1 in Omaha. #Rangers

