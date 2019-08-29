West Orange Stark High School First to Have Exclusive Nolan Ryan Turf

West Orange TX - Dan R. Hooks Stadium home of the Mustangs will be the first school in the world to have the new state of the art baseball system created and manufactured by Act Global and RS3. The base construction began on both the baseball and softball field in mid-August and the turf will be installed late September.

The NR34 system is similar to what is being used for Act Global stadiums and community fields around the world, optimized specifically for baseball. Performance benefits range from shock absorption, impact, ground interaction, traction, stability, bounce, lower infill splash, durability and UV testing, and more.

The field base construction and turf installation is being done under the direction of General Sports Surfaces of Ft. Worth, TX, that recently installed a new Act Global turf system for the West Orange Stark football field.

"It is not often that a company in the synthetic turf industry has the unique opportunity to be the first to do something," Hector Puentes, CEO of General Sports said. "The baseball and softball fields being installed by General Sports at West Orange Stark High School will not only be the first Act Global NR34 fields in Texas, they will be the first in the entire nation. We are proud to be associated with Act Global and the Nolan Ryan group (RS3)," Puentes continued. "Countless hours of research and testing went into the development of this system, which was designed and tested to emulate the playing conditions of perfectly manicured natural grass baseball and softball fields."

"The custom line of Nolan Ryan & RS3 Turf is first class," said Cornel Thompson, Athletic Director of West Orange - Cove CISD. "West Orange - Stark High School is thrilled to be the first school in Texas with this surface on our baseball and softball fields. I am confident our turf will be outstanding!"

"We're excited to be partnering with West Orange Stark School and congratulate them on being the first field to bear the NR34 name," said Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO Reese Ryan. "We're committed to bring the game of baseball to as many people as possible, while keeping player safety at the forefront, and we feel very confident in this product."

