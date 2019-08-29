Dodgers Play Spoiler with 9-4 Win
August 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release
Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six straight runs over the fourth and fifth innings to overcome an early deficit and defeat the Iowa Cubs, 9-4, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Iowa built a 3-0 lead in the third inning before the Dodgers scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to go in front, 6-3, as OKC led the rest of the game.
With the win in the series finale between the teams, OKC earned a split in the four-game set and played spoiler, as the Cubs could have clinched the American Northern Division title with a win Thursday. Iowa also could have clinched a playoff berth with a Memphis loss, but the Redbirds defeated New Orleans, 8-5, Thursday.
The Cubs (72-64) scored first in the second inning in OKC. Robel Garcia led off with a triple then scored when P.J. Higgins grounded a RBI single into center field for a 1-0 Cubs lead.
The Cubs loaded the bases in the third inning and Garcia hit a two-run single to push Iowa's lead to 3-0.
The Dodgers (61-74) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game, 3-3.
DJ Peters drove in two runs with a double into left field to cut Iowa's lead to 3-2. Zach McKinstry later grounded a RBI single into right field to knot the game, 3-3.
The Dodgers took the lead in the fifth inning, scoring three runs with two outs.
Gavin Lux drew a walk and scored on a RBI double by Austin Barnes to put OKC in a 4-3 lead.
Edwin Rios followed and hit a towering fly ball out to the Budweiser Deck in left field for his team-leading 30th homer of the season to put the Dodgers ahead, 6-3. Ri-os has now homered in three straight games.
Iowa added a run via a RBI groundout in the seventh inning to cut OKC's lead to 6-4.
The first six OKC batters of the seventh inning reached base without a hit.
The Dodgers loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch. Then with Peters at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Lux to score from third base for a 7-4 lead. Peters then drew a walk to load the bases again and Zack Reks was hit by a pitch to bring in another OKC run for an 8-4 lead.
Connor Joe then drew a bases-loaded walk for a 9-4 advantage and loaded the bases again still with none out, but were unable to bring home additional runs.
Peters went 3-for-3 for the Dodgers, collecting a double, two RBI and scored a run. RÃ-os finished with two hits, two RBI and scored three runs. Joe had a game-high three walks.
Dodgers starting pitcher Justin DeFratus (3-5) was credited with the win, allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits over 6.2 innings. He issued two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Pitchers Josh Sborz and Dennis Santana closed out the game with 2.1 scoreless frames for OKC.
Iowa pitcher Colin Rea (14-4) was named PCL Pitcher of the Year Thursday and started against Oklahoma City. He was charged with just his fourth loss of the year, allowing six runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings. He issued three walks and recorded five strikeouts.
The OKC Dodgers continue their final homestand of the season and open a four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Friday night also kicks off Fan Appreciation Weekend with the OKC Dodgers.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Dodgers hat. Select players will be available for pregame autographs and the OKC Disc Dogs will perform on the field throughout the night. Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Supermercados Morelos, are scheduled to follow the game.
The final INTEGRIS "Home Run For Life" honoree of the season will be recognized following the third inning and fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn and autographed Dodgers memorabilia during the Clubhouse Collectibles silent auction, presented by The Oklahoman.
Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.
