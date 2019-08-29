Slugfest ends in a 14-13 Grizz walk-off

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (60-75) outlasted the Tacoma Rainiers (59-75) 14-13 in 10 innings Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Both clubs combined for 37 hits with every batter notching at least one knock. Fresno trailed 7-0 after a frame and a half, their largest comeback win this season. James Bourque (3-1) took the decision and Brian Ellington (0-1) grieved the loss.

Tacoma came out swinging, plating seven runs in the first two innings. John Andreoli and Jaycob Brugman both went deep. The duo drove in five of the seven early runs. Andreoli would pick up a pair of RBI in the third after a single. He finished his evening with four RBI and was a triple away from the cycle.

The Rainiers added two runs in the fifth from Aaron Knapp and Ryan Court. They would tie the game after a Kelby Tomlinson single in the ninth. Tomlinson boasted a three-hit and run affair. Joe Odom would receive the other RBI in extras from a single. Fresno State product Chris Mariscal mustered a pair of hits and runs in the defeat.

The Grizzlies roared back from a 7-0 hole. Matt Reynolds blasted a three-run shot to left field, his 15th of the season. Reynolds laced four hits, three RBI and four runs while being a triple away from the cycle. It was his second four-plus hit affair on the year. Alec Keller helped the cause with a pair of triples, his only two this season. Yadiel Hernandez also provided a spark for Fresno. He mashed his 31st longball of the year, a club-high. Hernandez collected four RBI, his sixth instance with that statistic.

A three-run eighth propelled the Grizzlies ahead. Raudy Read, Taylor Gushue and Reynolds each rumbled home on different plays. Despite Tacoma knotting the contest and taking an advantage to the 10th, Keller and Jake Noll ripped RBI singles to bolster a Fresno comeback victory. Noll's walk-off knock split the left-center gap, making it his second game-winner of 2019.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- CF Matt Reynolds (4-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, BB)

- DH Yadiel Hernandez (2-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, R, BB)

- RF Alec Keller (3-6, 2 3B, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

- CF John Andreoli (3-6, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Jaycob Brugman (1-6, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- SS Kelby Tomlinson (3-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday August 29 Tacoma Rainiers (Home) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. RHP Mike Wright (Tacoma) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The 2017 Grizzlies' franchise record of 200 home runs is in peril; this year's club is ahead of the pace, tracking to hit 205 homers (198, five games left). While baseballs may be different this season, the 2017 PCL schedule was 142 games when Fresno led all of Minor League Baseball in home runs. The 2019 Grizzlies will play 140 games or fewer. Yadiel Hernandez (31) and Brandon Snyder (30) both rank in the top four of the single-season homer mark.

