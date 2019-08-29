Express Humble Missions in Crucial 6-1 Series Finale Thriller

August 29, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (82-54) inched closer to clinching a playoff spot as they topped the rival San Antonio Missions (79-57) by a 6-1 final on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The victory pushed Round Rock three games ahead of San Antonio in the Pacific Coast League's American Southern Division standings with only four games remaining in the regular season.

Express RHP Brandon Bielak (8-4, 4.41) led the success with a solid 6.0-inning start. The righty surrendered a miniscule three hits while fanning six Missions hitters. He retired the first 10 batters he faced in the convincing victory. Missions RHP Trey Supak (1-2, 9.30) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk in a 4.0-inning start.

After a quick scoreless first inning, Express RF Kyle Tucker stayed hot at the plate as he crushed a no-doubter solo home run in his first at-bat.

From there, Round Rock used an exciting fourth inning to push ahead 4-0. 3B Nick Tanielu notched a single and trotted to second on a Drew Ferguson walk, then C Lorenzo Quintana loaded the bases with a single. With three men on, CF Ronnie Dawson was hit by a pitch that forced in Tanielu. Moments later, DH Chas McCormick sent a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Ferguson to tag and hustle home from third. Finally, 2B Myles Straw used a base hit to widen the gap to 4-0 but was ultimately caught stealing second to retire the exciting frame.

After a trio of blank frames, the E-Train offense reignited. Tucker reached base via a single before hustling home from first when 1B Taylor Jones smacked an RBI double into the deepest part of left field. With Tanielu up to bat, Missions RHP Jimmy Nelson tossed a pair of wild pitches that allowed Jones to plate the game's sixth run.

The Missions broke through in the final frame as LF Tyler Austin hit a solo shot to cut their deficit to 6-1, but a comeback was far out of reach for the struggling San Antonio offense.

Round Rock now heads north to battle the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate) with a chance to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. The pivotal series opener is set to feature Express RHP Rogelio Armenteros (6-6, 4.71) against Storm Chasers LHP Jake Kalish (7-8, 5.48). First pitch at Werner Park in Omaha is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.